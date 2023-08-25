Enrollment at Vermont State University took a 20 percent plunge for the upcoming fall semester, according to a Seven Days story. The information is being treated as something unexpected, which it is not. We were alerted to this probability months ago. The story simply confirmed the expected.
Where we should be with this story is focusing on what is required to turn the state college system around. Looking in the rear-view mirror may be interesting, but not terribly useful. What can be done to get students to attend the schools? What’s the role of the Legislature? How does the faculty’s role figure in to the new system’s operation?
There is also the consideration of VSU’s leadership. It’s currently being run by Mike Smith who is the interim VSU president. Mr. Smith has made it clear he will work until November, no longer. Another interim president will then be picked while the trustees continue the search for a long-term president.
That’s a lot of uncertainty at a particularly precarious time for the school. There are no guarantees that the person following Mr. Smith will ahere to his script. The faculty union has also yet to make clear its role in VSU’s make-over, perhaps understanding that the union can keep its powder dry until the new leadership takes over. In other words, VSU’s evolution has yet to begin, and how the teachers’ union reacts to any strategic plan proposed is an unknown. [Any proposal must cut $5 million in spending each year for the next five years.]
The real battle is one of demographics. The thousand student decline in enrollment is hard to make up when the preK-12 enrollment keeps shrinking. But it’s also an issue the Legislature should prioritize. It’s more than an appropriations debate. How the VSU system survives is something that affects all of Vermont. Legislators should reset their priorities accordingly; it should be a high profile issue with maximum transparency.
But it’s also crucial to look at the state college system in a protective way, making sure one mistake doesn’t force another. For example, in the Seven Days article is was noted that the Vermont state college system includes the Community College of Vermont. CCV is the part of the state college system that is financially strong and whose enrollment continues upward. CCV is the star of the system.
CCV’s dean of enrollments and community relations, Katie Mobley, was quoted as saying: “We are a single fiscal entity. If VTSU is not successful, that would mean CCV would no longer be successful. We are very entwined in their future.”
Yes, technically CCV is part of the state college system, and both CCV and VSU have services that are shared. CCV also picks up a proportionately larger share of the operating costs than VSU. But it should concern us all that CCV’s future depends entirely on VSU’s success. CCV provides an education to 10,000 Vermont students each semester. Why would we put CCV’s future in jeopardy by making it absolute that if VSU fails, CCV also fails?
What business does that? What business elects to go under when one part is profitable and can operate on its own?
What the trustees should do is to cut CCV from the rest of the system. Or, at the very least, the trustees should rework its legal agreement with CCV so that if the troubles with VSU compound, that CCV is not threatened. The easiest way to put an institution at risk is to cast doubt on its survival. That’s VSU’s problem at the moment. Prospective students are wary of going to a school whose future is uncertain. That trust is what VSU needs to rebuild. But that should not be CCV’s burden.
By Emerson Lynn
