The Vermont Legislature last week received the first of three reports explaining the crisis facing the Vermont State College system and offering the potential of a path forward, the central premise being to fold Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single school, leaving Community College of Vermont as is, and acknowledging legislators will need to increase the appropriations each year from $30 million to $47.5 million, and will need to spend another $77 million over the next five years in one-time money to “transform” the system.
The Select Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Vermont is expected to expand on last week’s report in February and then again in April, although the general recommendations are expected to stay intact.
That’s a mistake. We need more than one option to consider.
For most Vermonters, the takeaway is clear: First, the consolidation could save some operational expense, and could make course offerings more attractive, and it could ensure that no campuses are shut down. Second, for the foreseeable future the system’s survival depends on the state’s taxpayers writing a big, big check.
The committee is not offering a plan B.
That’s a problem because there is no guarantee consolidation would attract more students or that the “transformation” would leave the VSC system healthier.
That is a lot of money to spend on a single hunch. And the timing could not be worse. It’s tens of millions of dollars we don’t have thanks to the pandemic and our cash-starved budget. If the money is allocated to VSC, from whose pocket is it taken?
That said, the 78-page report is essential reading for every legislator and for every Vermonter interested in education, the state’s demographics, and plans for economic development. It’s basically a tutorial on how we got where we are and why, and, as the report stresses, it’s no longer acceptable to “kick the can down the road” doing as we have done, which is nothing other than to wring our hands in despair.
It’s hard to draw hope from the Special Committee’s proposal. The committee got to second base, but no further, hemmed in by the politics of what true change might involve. Instead of offering a single proposal, the committee should offer several, including a worst-case scenario. We need to know what all the options are, including closing a campus. The committee makes it obvious, for example, that the Community College of Vermont is the one part of the state college system that truly works, even compared to its peers nationally. It would be helpful if the committee would devise a model wherein the other state colleges patterned themselves after CCV. It’s an option we need to understand, particularly if the motivation is to keep all the campuses open, understanding the economic importance of the campuses to the surrounding community.
The way the proposal has been presented is, in itself, limiting. And that’s potentially lethal to the VSC system going forward. It’s only through the exploration of all the options that we can hope for consensus.
If the first challenge is to expand the thinking, with more options, the second challenge is to find a champion for the cause. For years we’ve tinkered with the fate of the VSC system, allowing things to wither, watching enrollment drop, ignoring the peril of courses with few students, suffering through deferred maintenance expenses now totaling $55 million, and trying to patch together a system that is basically flat broke.
We are where we are because fixing it is hard work and because fixing it creates enemies. It’s easier to let things slide by, letting it be someone else’s problem. Until it isn’t. Which is now. That kicked can has hit a dead end.
But to make this work, at any level, means acknowledging that we need to discuss more than the single option presented. It means understanding neither the Legislature or the governor will sign off on a budget request 50 percent greater than the year prior and that they will do so from this point forward.
To make any meaningful, long term changes will also require some extraordinary leadership.
That leadership should come from the governor. Not only because he’s governor, but because the issue checks every box he’s said is important to him: Demographics. Equal opportunity. Drawing new jobs to the state. Economic development in all parts of Vermont, not just Chittenden County. And he will need help from legislators interested in the same things, which means setting aside partisanship for the sake of progress. That will be one of the key tests for the new leadership in both the House and the Senate.
By Emerson Lynn
