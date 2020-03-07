St. Albans City continued its forward march on Town Meeting Day, with voters giving their blessings to the city’s budget, a first-ever local option tax, the construction of a community pool at Hard’Ack, a bond to complete sidewalks in the city’s neighborhoods, and TIF bonds to redevelop the Fonda site on Lower Newton Street. As voters streamed into city hall to cast their ballots, they could also look across the street to the multi-million construction at the corner of Congress and Main streets, the future home of the Community College of Vermont, an off-shoot of Northwestern Medical Center, and additional retail space. By any measure it was a good day for the city; the seven-year revitalization effort continues.
While all the ballot items were important, it was the local option tax that was a departure from what voters typically see on their Town Meeting Day ballots. It’s always a flip of the coin as to whether voters will embrace any sort of tax, but city voters did, and overwhelmingly. It passed with 60 percent of the city’s voters embracing the tax’s value.
That’s a big deal. The city will now follow St. Albans Town’s example, and it will collect an estimated $630,000 annually. At a time when borrowing costs are at rock bottom levels, this is the sort of financial cushion that allows the city to keep its redevelopment efforts alive. It’s the ballast the city can use to handle the unanticipated. The city’s taxpayers will also enjoy a certain level of protection. It was a vote for the city’s future.
St. Albans Town voters also acquitted themselves well. Budgets were passed and two new faces were elected to the selectboard, Erin Creley and Jonathan Giroux. Outgoing select board member Al Voegele made the case that the town would be best served by looking to its youth, and to a little gender diversity, and voters obviously agreed. Despite their newcomer statuses, both won their select board seats easily.
That’s also a big deal. A municipality’s direction is only as good as its leadership. Period. Four of the selectboard’s five members are young, two of them are women; Ms. Creley and Jessica Frost. It’s the first time in the history of St. Albans Town that two women have served on the board simultaneously, which is remarkable. Add Town Manager Carrie Johnson to the mix, and gender equality becomes reality, not rhetoric. The chairman of the selectboard, Brendan Deso, is in his early 20s. [His first drink - legal - was when?] It’s undoubtedly the youngest, the most progressive, and the most gender balanced board the town has ever seen.
That’s exciting and it bodes well for the town’s future; it now has a board that better mirrors the demography of the community it serves.
The lone departure from what would have been a clean sweep on Town Meeting Day, was the town’s vote on the proposed community swimming pool. It was defeated 1025 — 987, a 37 vote, 1.85 percent difference. Tiny.
It’s important, however, for the newly constituted select board to respect the voters’ choice and not leap back into a revote. There is obviously some confusion about the vote and the proposal. The select board should sit back, see what it could do better and if they choose to do so, come back in a respectful amount of time with a better proposal, and one that is more clearly understood. The fractional difference between those who voted yes and those who voted no gives the select board the breathing room it needs to do its due diligence and to chart the path forward, one that, perhaps, allows for the pool’s construction and the town’s plans for its town hall needs.
Lastly, it was also encouraging to see the county’s school budgets — all of them — pass as comfortably as they did. Town Meeting Day 2020, was a good reflection of the county’s health, the looming coronavirus notwithstanding.
by Emerson Lynn