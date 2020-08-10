For a nation into whose economic engine a wheelbarrow of sand was dumped and even now continues to sputter, it’s hard to think of things that are working well, particularly things central to the way we function as a democracy.
That welcome exception happens tomorrow, which is Tuesday, Aug. 11, the date of Vermont’s primary election. The odds are good, actually, beyond good that Vermont will set a record for overall voter turnout in a primary election.
That confidence is based on the number of absentee ballots that were requested — almost 150,000, and the number of ballots, 81,853 that have been sent back to town clerks as of Aug. 5.
The number of early and absentee ballots is double the total of early and absentee ballots for 2016 and 2018 combined. The record setting primary was in August of 2016 when a total of 120,132 people voted. We’re 68 percent of the way there.
Typically, we have far more people show up to vote in person than we do people who mail in their ballots. This year, as every one of us knows, is an outlier year. Those who have made voting a ritual, but who had questions about the safety of showing up in person, are obviously the reason so many early and absentee ballots have been sent in.
But the hope is that the high numbers are more than ritual, that the pandemic has brought the importance of leadership and citizen involvement to the fore. Nothing is a given anymore. The small things really do matter. And, as we’ve seen on the national stage, it no longer makes sense [if it ever did] to think that a person’s vote doesn’t count because tomorrow’s outcome is a page from yesterday’s past.
It does matter. Hugely.
Vermont has a full slate of candidates, people who have worked hard to get their messages out. It’s up to us to respond in kind. Please remember to vote on Tuesday.
by Emerson Lynn