The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill may come in the nick of time for Vermont and rural states alike, a reflection of population shifts from the least populated areas to the most and the increased challenges of maintaining, let alone improving our roads, bridges, sewer and water, and connectivity.
Vermont’s share of the $1.2 trillion is an estimated $2.2 billion. It’s to be disbursed over the next five years with $1.4 billion going to Federal-aid highway programs, $225 million for bridge repairs, $335 for sewer and water, $83 million for public transportation, $21 million for electric charging stations and $100 million for expanding broadband.
That’s a lot of one-time money that, once upon a time, we had no reason to expect. It amounts to roughly $3,500 for every Vermonter. How it is spent [along with the billions of federal dollars that came our way during the first stages of the pandemic] will largely determine how competitive Vermont will be going forward.
That competitiveness will need a concentration in both connectivity and "environmental cleanliness." Vermont, for example, needs to put a priority on upgrading its sewer and water systems to prevent sewer overflows. We need the additional money to help reduce the phosphorus flows into our lakes and streams. Clean water is a priority for a state whose environmental reputation is the key to future growth. One would think a clean Lake Champlain would be high on our priority list.
We have no way of knowing, with any degree of precision, what climate change will mean to Vermont, but an emerging consensus points to our bucolic countryside being one of the safest, least affected parts of the world. To us, rising seas aren’t an immediate danger, nor are hurricanes, tornadoes, drought and accompanying wildfires. The experts say Vermont can expect to become more and more attractive to outsiders as the changing climate makes other parts of the country less so.
More newcomers or not, one of Vermont’s key objectives is to extend broadband capabilities to every region of the state. Restoring the economic health of our countryside can only be accomplished if people have access to affordable, high quality internet connections. People won’t move here without it. If the need remains neglected, we will continue to see people leave the countryside for the city, or places that do have the connection.
That need should be fast-tracked. The technological advances we’ve experienced leading up to the pandemic are nothing in comparison to what we’re about to experience. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, may not be everyone’s idea of a leader they would like to follow, but, to the uninitiated, he has blown open the conversation about what a “metaverse” means and how increased computing power, and creativity, will continue to shift the world to an online existence. It’s generally described as the “next internet” and one that will depend on ultra-fast broadband speeds. It will transform the way we do business, every business, including the way we educate future generations.
It’s a bit daunting, but to ignore it, particularly in a state like Vermont, is to widen the enormous gap between the have’s and the have nots.
When it comes to our roads, where the lion’s share of the money will be spent, we are at a disadvantage. Our miles of roadway per square mile are relatively high, above California, Michigan, Texas, etc., and our per capita spending on highways and roads ranks fifth nationally, behind Alaska, North Dakota, Wyoming and South Dakota. We have a lot of roads, but few people. The good news is that, as a state, we’re ranked tops in the nation when it comes to transportation infrastructure. We’re ranked 15th for commute time, second for public transit usage, 23rd for road quality and fifth for the quality of our bridges.
The goal of the Biden administration is to focus the infrastructure money not just on roads and bridges but on transportation in general, the point being to push people to public transportation and electric cars. Again, Vermont does well. We’re ranked 5th nationally in the number of electric cars registered per 1,000 people. We rank behind California, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon. No state in New England comes close. In other words, the $21 million set aside for electric charging stations is appropriately targeted.
But as we move to electric cars, it must be accompanied by an equal amount of attention to our electric grid, which, at present levels, isn’t equipped to handle a massive shift from the combustible engine to all electric. Nationally, there were an estimated 1.8 million electric vehicles registered in 2020 and the goal by 2030 is to have 20 million people driving electric vehicles. According to one study that would require an investment in the electric grid of $125 billion nationally just to handle the increase in electric vehicles. The recently passed infrastructure bill includes $5 billion.
When you look at the infrastructure bill in the aggregate not only do you see a nation making up for decades of underinvestment, you see a nation on the brink of profound change.
The biggest question? The leadership to put it all in place responsibly and efficiently.
By Emerson Lynn
