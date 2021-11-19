Daily we are reminded that we must change to meet tomorrow’s challenges, that to remain in place is to handcuff ourselves to the indefensible past. We know this, but, still, we allow old practices to mold into steeled knots, impervious to change.
For decades, this reluctance to embrace the obvious, has played out in how we fund higher education in Vermont, and how reluctant we are to help the next generation get an affordable education. In fact, as a state we are almost dead last in taxpayer support for our colleges and universities.
This is true at all levels, with every Vermont institute of higher learning. But it’s particularly acute at the moment with the University of Vermont, the institution that, every year, pumps roughly $1.3 billion into the state’s economy. It’s the one institution in Vermont that adds a thousand students each year to our workforce. They are students who come from elsewhere and stay, students who get jobs here, start families here, and who pay taxes here. They are the one force we can count on to fight Vermont’s demographic decline.
UVM’s problem is that it’s expensive to attend, for in-state and out-of-state students. UVM’s tuition has routinely been at the nation’s top, which makes sense given our paltry level of state support. For decades, out-of-staters have essentially subsidized the university’s operations through sky high tuition rates. [Tuition typically constitutes about 50 percent of a school's total revenue.]
But it no longer works for higher ed to simply increase the students' bills. The competition between schools has intensified as the student count declines. Online education is also elbowing its way into the mix.
Keep in mind that over the last three decades the cost of a college education has been rising at twice the rate of inflation.
UVM could not continue its routine tuition hikes and still attract its target student demographic. It was pricing itself out of the market. So, under the leadership of UVM president Suresh Garimella, UVM has frozen its tuition for the last four years. Room and board costs have been kept flat. For the school, it’s meant $80 million in foregone revenue.
As counterintuitive as it might be, the move was as much about survival as it was doing the right thing. UVM has to be perceived as affordable, as well as academically rigorous, a delicate balance. To maintain the yearly tuition increases of three or four percent [on top of an already exorbitant tuition level] would have pushed the school to the fringes of affordability. Students, and their families, would respond to the market like anyone else, and go elsewhere.
And we’d be the weaker for it.
UVM’s decision to freeze the costs for its students has essentially stuffed about $9,000 into the pockets of out-of-state students and about $4,500 to Vermont students. That’s how much more the students would have spent.
What’s not generally understood is that half the state aid that goes to UVM is given in financial aid to Vermont students. About half of the Vermont students who attend UVM do so tuition free. About nine out of ten Vermont students get aid at some level.
But UVM can’t forego the tuition income indefinitely. It can’t continue to meet its academic goals, continue to reczruit top talent, and maintain its infrastructure needs with fewer and fewer resources.
But that is the expectation. At least in the past. The state has not increased its base appropriation to the school for 14 years. Yet, from the perspective of many of our legislators, the school has managed to keep its doors open. So why change? At the same time, as a state, we’re twisting ourselves into political knots trying to figure out how to keep the economy spinning forward, how to attract innovative businesses, and how to counter the decline in population.
The Legislature, and the govenor, are being asked for a $10 million increase in UVM’s base appropriation, which, from the state’s perspective should be seen as an investment, not an expense. Where else could we expect a greater return on our taxpayer dollar than with the institution that brings us an additional thousand people to our workforce each year? What other institution brings in over a quarter billion dollars in research and development, which also attracts new industry, and supports what we have?
UVM should not have to ask to be made partially whole for its decision to freeze tuition. The governor and our legislative leaders should be anxious to make the investment. We’ve already seen the impact of reduced enrollment at several Vermont colleges, now shuttered. We’re faced with the need to reinvent the Vermont State College system. Ten million dollars is a fractional amount of our general budget spending, why would we not act in advance to protect and strengthen the state’s primary economic engine?
Vermont is also in an enviable cash position. We are dealing with cash surpluses, not deficits. And we’re on the receiving end of a lot of additional federal dollars. Much of the money is being sent our way for no other reason than to strengthen an economy weakened by the pandemic and to rebuild an infrastructure weakened by neglect.
Nothing could better fit the need to strengthen the economy and to rebuild our “infrastructure” than to add financial muscle to the institution Vermont depends most upon to add to its workforce and to educate tomorrow’s leaders at an affordable price.
Of all the requests the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration must sift through, adding $10 million to UVM's base appropriation should be one of the easiest to grant.
By Emerson Lynn
