The University of Vermont’s Board of Trustees Friday approved freezing tuition and fees for the fifth consecutive year, a continuation of the crusade begun by UVM President Suresh Garimella when he arrived from Purdue University in July, 2019. The freeze in tuition costs has generated total savings of $163 million for UVM students and their families.
That is a lot of cheddar. And for students that represents a substantial reduction in debt levels upon graduation.
Mr. Garimella also received the support of the trustees to launch what is being called the UVM Promise. It is a program to provide free tuition to any Vermont student accepted to UVM who comes from a family with a household income of $60,000 or less. The state’s median household income is $63,477, which means that almost half Vermont’s households would be eligible.
The move to freeze tuition and create additional tuition incentives is something new to the university. Prior to Mr. Garimella’s arrival tuition levels had not been frozen, or cut, for more than 40 years. UVM had gotten to the point where tuition made up more than 70 percent of its revenue, whereas, nation wide the average was nearer 40 percent. UVM was at the bottom nationally when it came to the state picking up its fair share of the higher ed tab.
Mr. Garimella’s job prior to being UVM’s president was working for Purdue University where he was a professor and Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships. Mitch Daniels is Purdue’s President, and it was Mr. Daniels who launched Purdue’s affordability plan. Purdue’s tuition rate has been frozen for the last 11 years.
Both Mr. Garimella and Mr. Daniels have put student affordability and higher academic standings at the top of their agenda. And both have recognized that the challenge of managing their institutions absent tuition increases is not an easy task. There are not large pots of money to tap; only the need to manage all pots more efficiently.
Purdue has managed to raise its academic standards and to attract more students. Vermont has done the same. This year over 50 percent of UVM’s students are from beyond New England, something that would not be the case if students thought the quality of education was suffering.
There’s more to it, however. UVM was also able to convince the governor and the Legislature last year to increase the school’s base appropriation by $10 million. Not only does that help replace the money the school has lost to lower tuition levels it helps reset the relationship between the state’s taxpayers [the Legislature] and the university. The cost of a college education is one of a family’s biggest expenses, and few things are more central to a state’s growing economy than an educated workforce. Few investments - if any - provide a greater return than a college education.
There are roughly 315,000 taxpayers in Vermont. That $10 million increase to UVM amounts to about 61 cents a week per taxpayer. A large coffee will set you back at least two bucks.
This same math applies to the Vermont State College System which this year cut its tuition by 15 percent. The push is to become affordable. For too long Vermont has been on the expensive side of the education ledger.
Affordability twined with quality is the unbeatable match. Particularly with education. But, once again, it’s also a message that needs to be sold. If UVM tells no one, or depends on word of mouth, its success will be mediocre at best. It would be an opportunity lost.
When the Legislature convenes in January we will see one of the largest membership turnovers in recent memory. It’s the perfect time to bring a new group of legislators into the higher ed fold, the purpose being to create a fresh wave of advocacy for education in Vermont. It’s an advocacy that should be pushed statewide.
By Emerson Lynn
