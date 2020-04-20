It was like a clap of thunder from a clear blue sky when it was announced Friday that the Vermont State College System would shut down three of its campuses, eliminating the jobs of 500 employees, and casting doubt on where, and how the several thousand students affected might attend school next fall. Although the health of the VSC system has long been fragile, the finality, as well as the speed of the declaration was unexpected, prompting panic as well as recrimination.
The proposal, which is to be put before VSC’s Board of Trustees a week from today, would close Northern Vermont University’s two campuses in Johnson and Lyndon and Vermont Technical College’s campus in Randolph. The students from NVU, formerly known as Johnson State and Lyndon State, would be shifted to Castleton University in Rutland, and the students going to VTC in Randolph would be sent to the same school’s campus in Williston.
Friday’s announcement attributed the immediacy of the decision to the coronavirus, saying fall enrollment would be down and that the system, with all the other considerations included, would face as much as $12 million in unforeseen costs. The VSC system is burning through its cash, with VSC Board Chairman Churchill Hindes saying the colleges could be out of money by June.
Those COVID-19 costs would be in addition to an already troubled balance sheet. VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding made it clear last summer the system was facing dire circumstances. Deferred maintenance numbers totaled $54 million. The schools’ high tuition wasn’t covering increased costs. Enrollments were problematic. Competition from on-line colleges was intensifying and state appropriations were below the colleges’ needs. Mr. Spaulding published a white paper just short of a year ago saying VSC was running out of options, hinting at the need for dramatic change.
But the changes never happened. The Legislature gave them a little more money, as they did the year prior, and the year prior to that, but it would never be enough. VSC settled into its status quo.
The coronavirus was the unplanned-for disrupter. Big time. The VSC system is not alone, colleges across the nation will be affected. The University of Vermont is preparing for a $10 million hit as it reimburses students and as it anticipates a potential decline in enrollment in the fall.
But closing a college campus down is a problem that goes beyond students and the faculty. It affects the host community and the state. In Vermont, higher education is the second largest industry. We’ve already had three colleges close their doors in the past 12-18 months. Add another three and you’re talking about a dramatic reduction in the number of schools, the number of students, the number of faculty, and a weakened capacity to educate tomorrow’s students.
As expected, Friday’s announcement has created a political firestorm. No one wants to be responsible for such a decision. Beyond that, the decision feels rushed and without the public dialogue that accompanies such far reaching choices. That said, the Legislature will need to exercise extreme caution before it opts to counter the recommendations made by Mr. Spaulding. Any counter would need to include a big check to cover the expected costs, and the money is not available, courtesy of a ravaged economy. Even if Vermont were to secure federal stimulus money, the VSC system would need more than a one year float. They will need multi-million dollar increases in state appropriations for the foreseeable future. The obvious concern is that it would be throwing good money after bad if the appropriations are found, but the model isn’t changed. The colleges’ predicament isn’t the pandemic, it’s how the place is run. The virus has accelerated the inevitable and legislators know this. They’ve been briefed repeatedly.
That doesn’t mean we are without options. Within the Vermont State College system there is still the Vermont Technical College campus in Williston, Castleton University in Rutland, and the 12 locations of the Community College of Vermont. Castleton and VTC are financially strapped, but CCV is not. CCV has a healthy balance sheet, operates on a balanced budget and has a presence in almost all parts of Vermont, including the three areas affected if the three VSC campuses are ultimately closed. What can, and should be done is to expand the CCV model in ways that make up for what is being lost at the three campuses, understanding the nimbleness required in being able to adjust quickly to changing markets and needs. CCV has the leadership, it has the infrastructure and it has a business model that has proven successful. Why not appropriate money for Johnson, Lyndon and Randolph to help fill what will be lost?
There are a variety of options that will need to be explored. But the landscape ahead is complicated. Shutting down campuses is not as simple as closing the doors and walking away. There are contracts to be settled and obligations that will need to be met. There will also be the political outrage fanned by the faculty affected, the people of the host towns, and the legislators who represent them. It will be as ugly as it is intense. The pressure to resist VSC’s proposal will be immense.
It’s important to respond to these three communities. But in a way that protects them long-term. It won’t work to prop up what currently exists and then pretend the problem has been solved. The models were already broken and there isn’t enough money to sustain them, let alone turn them around; not long term. But the narrative shouldn’t be dominated by what is being lost, it has to be focused on what can be done to bring a better educational system to these areas and to Vermont. It’s questionable as to whether the best long-term decisions can be made within the Legislature or by VSC’s Board of Trustees in the time frame being suggested. We need to hit the pause button, take a little time, and hire the best minds we can find to give us some good options. This isn’t work we can fairly place on political insiders, who will be pressured to maintain what we have always known, to the colleges’ detriment.
The way we operate after COVID-19 will be different than how we operated before. In VSC’s case, we have the opportunity to do better. We can’t overreact by holding firm to what we had. It didn’t work. Let’s find something that does.
by Emerson Lynn