The reason Vermont has done so well in managing Covid-19 is that we have paid attention to the science and the data behind the pandemic and we have not wavered from the restrictions necessary to keep its deathly reach at bay. Vermonters’ health was put first, a credit to Gov. Phil Scott’s choice to put health above the marketplace. It was a choice that saved countless lives and one that may allow Vermont’s economy to open further, without the back and forth experienced by other states.
Mr. Scott has a second chance to place the public’s health above profits when S. 54, the bill to create a marketplace for the sale of pot in Vermont reaches his desk. He should veto the bill and he should defend the veto by explaining the obvious; the commercialization of pot in Vermont puts our health at risk. It makes us more susceptible to mental health concerns. It targets our youth in terms of future addictions. It increases the divide between the haves and have nots. It makes our roads less safe.
And, as has been shown in other states, it’s not the moneymaker the advocates say it is, which is perhaps why the public’s thirst for the legislation is on the decline. The argument doesn’t come with the full throated support it once had.
Little wonder since people are figuring out that the profits go to the multi-nationals, not the small business owners in Vermont. Little wonder since we’re still weathering the tragedies of continued opioid addiction. Little wonder since the experience of other states shows the deleterious effects on our youth. Little wonder since such marketplaces have not destroyed the black market, as was promised. Little wonder since the issue of incarceration for possession is no longer relevant.
If there is no money for the state at the end of this rainbow and if it’s demonstrably bad for the public’s health, then what explains the continued push to get it passed?
The answer is the inertia created by hundreds of thousands of dollars spent by the tobacco and alcohol industries, banks, hedge funds and investors of all different stripes, all anxious to expand the market for pot commercialization, state by state, including Vermont. This isn’t just about selling pot, it’s about all the accompanying products, edibles in particular. Think about it. Why would companies market ice cream, soda, candy, cookies, brownies, pizza, coffee and teas, energy drinks, chips, chocolates, etc, all with high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound that causes intoxication?
Because their target market is kids. That’s where the addiction begins. Which is when the long-term money spigots crank open.
When we talk about following the science and the data, it’s important to note that almost all pediatric organizations, in Vermont and elsewhere, are opposed to the commercialization of pot. So are most schools of medicine. So are the mental health professionals. Loosely aligned, it’s the same health care professionals who are urging us to follow the data and the science on Covid-19. Why would we follow health care scientists and practitioners on information about the virus and not the threat to our health from the commercialization of pot?
We shouldn’t. But the only person in Vermont who has the credibility to challenge the pot industry and to speak on behalf of Vermont’s pubic health needs is Mr. Scott. Vermonters should urge him to veto S. 54.
by Emerson Lynn