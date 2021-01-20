It’s a given the record turnout for November’s general election was, in part, a reflection of presidential race that had the nation — and Vermonters — on edge. Voters wanted their voices heard. But the turnout level was also determined by convenience. People were encouraged to vote early. Ballots were mailed to them. Voting was not limited to a single 12-hour span on the first Tuesday in November.
If democracy is defined by participation, then Vermont is due high marks. We had 74.21 percent of our eligible voters cast a ballot. We ranked 9th nationally.
It was the pandemic that forced the decision to mail out ballots for the November election. And it’s the pandemic that gives us the opportunity to step up our game once again on Town Meeting Day, March 2.
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday signed a bill into law that allows municipalities to mail ballots to registered voters, or to allow municipalities to delay in-person meetings until later in the year, presumably after the virus dissipates. The Legislature has appropriated $2 million to help defray the mailing costs.
The governor said, “Although Vermonters value traditions like town meeting and voting in person, I strongly urge local officials to take advantage of the flexibility this law affords by mailing each registered voter a ballot for upcoming elections.”
But if valuing something means using it, or participation, then it’s an open question just how much this “tradition” is valued. If the turnout on town meeting day were anywhere close to what we experienced in November, there would be no argument. But it’s not. A good turnout is 30 percent. Typically, they run closer to between 15 and 20 percent, which means the few are making decisions for the many.
Town Meeting Day is an agrarian fixture from another century. We have a fraction of the farms today that we had then. People have non-ag jobs and they can’t [or won’t] get off work to attend. The Norman Rockwell imagery is of another era and long past. It’s the modern day equivalent of picking up the old black landline phone when you have a cell phone in the other hand. There’s no going back.
But going forward there is a way to bring back the participation, which is mailing the ballots to all the eligible voters and then following up with explanatory information. If we can have three-quarters of the public vote in a general election, cutting that percentage in half for Town Meeting Day would be just about double the turnout we typically get for our March votes.
That would be huge. That’s what enables communities to come together and to plan for their futures. When we have 10, 15 or 20 percent turnout rates, the message is one of disengagement. There is no conversation, no robust discussion of options.
The “tradition” we need to reestablish is one of participation. Municipalities should be encouraged to mail their ballots to the voters. Let’s see how many new participants we can bring back into the democratic fold. Let’s update the way we see ourselves.
by Emerson Lynn
