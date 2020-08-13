Political newcomer Molly Gray did the unthinkable Tuesday when she dominated the Democratic field to win the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor. She had zero name recognition. In her mid-30s. No political experience. The favorite was Tim Ashe, Senate pro temp, whose 12 years in the Senate gave him the contacts, the experience and the name recognition. Ms. Gray not only beat Mr. Ashe, she crushed him.
How she pulled off what is being called the upset victory of Tuesday’s primary is worth parsing. It gives us insight into what’s working in today’s political world and what voters value. It sets the stage for the battle’s second round, the general election on Nov. 3rd.
From a practical perspective, she won because she got out early, did the work, and asked for the support. She put together a good team and networked the state. The entire state, not just Chittenden County.
By the time people started paying attention, she had raised north of $200,000. This allowed her to buy the air time she needed to solidify any name recognition issues. She did it early understanding that tens of thousands of Vermonters would be voting early. [Over 100,000 did just that.]
Mr. Ashe, in contrast, assumed he was in a stronger position than he was. Understandably. He was the one everyone knew and liked. Or so he thought. He didn’t make the solicitations. He didn’t ask for the support. By the time he did, it was too late. He didn’t have the money or the bandwidth to turn back Ms. Gray’s swelling tide of support. It was the price of arrogance.
But there is more to it. When it became apparent Ms. Gray was a force, that’s when the nastiness set it. Mr. Ashe tried to demean her candidacy by tearing down the people who contributed to her campaign and the political big wigs who endorsed her. It came across as whiny. A story was planted challenging her residency status [we have a constitutional requirement that candidates for governor and lieutenant governor reside in state for four years before holding office.] That came across as petty, which it should have since Ms. Gray had dealt with the question before she even declared her candidacy, something her competitors knew.
The point is, voters can smell whether an issue is credible, or not. In this case, it stank. Voters were scratching their heads wondering why, when the world is falling apart at the seams, the news was focused on whether Ms. Gray’s home was Vermont, or Switzerland where she worked for 15 months for a human rights nonprofit… learning about a world beyond our borders.
That the issue was even raised — late in the campaign — unveiled the fear and desperation felt in competitors’ camps.
Ms. Gray, meanwhile, held to the high road.
On issues of political integrity, she hews to the example followed by Gov. Phil Scott. She spends no time in the gutter.
That would be the hope most Vermonters hold for the general election. We’ve seen the nastiness, the gross distortions, and outright lies being peddled by the Republican Party on the national level. That’s what we would like to avoid here.
For two reasons:
First, we can’t afford the diversion. It’s in the political middle that consensus is reached, and progress is made, not with the extremes. That requires a candidate whose focus is on the issues, and solutions, not self aggrandizement. It requires a candidate who can walk both sides of the aisle.
Second, it’s how we want to be known. What we see beyond our borders is largely toxic, and, as a result, counterproductive.
Our issues as a rural state, with one of the nation’s oldest citizenry, and one disproportionately dependent on tourism and higher education, makes our circumstances more challenging than most. We need every advantage we can muster.
This begins with character. Yesterday, a record number of Vermonters voted with just that message in mind. That’s encouraging.
by Emerson Lynn