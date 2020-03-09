The Wall Street Journal last week made note that the total cost of the proposed programs by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders would expand federal taxation levels to a poi not seen since World War II. The New York Times Friday had a piece titled “The Bernie Sanders Personality Test”, in which the “Bernie Brand” is what it seems to be: “…crotchety impatience, refusal to moderate or change; the dandruff-flecked-sport-coat-crooked-specs-flyaway-hair…” someone who doesn’t do small talk, is highly impatient and not a terribly nice person to work for, someone prone to temper tantrums.
Well, blow us down with a feather.
This is not revelatory. Why act as if he has just appeared on the scene?
Mr. Sanders, as all Vermonters know, hasn’t changed one iota in the almost 40 years he’s been a public figure in the Green Mountain State. Not a smidgen. He was the first independent — or Democratic-Socialist — to be elected to the House of Representatives, and then to the U.S Senate. He made an historic run for the presidency in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, almost upsetting the party establishment’s candidate. And until Super Tuesday he was the prohibitive favorite for the 2020 presidential nomination.
Then he wasn’t. Then it became a two-person race. Then the media began to pay attention? At that point they began to do the arithmetic, matching revenue against expenses, discovering that his shortfall was in the trillions. They began to dig into his irascible personality, pondering just who might want to be a running mate, or someone to serve in his cabinet. They dug a little deeper into his claim that his “revolution” was being carried on the shoulders of the nation’s youth, only to learn that, well, that would be nice, but it hasn’t happened? They found colleagues in the Senate who chaffed about having to do the hard work while Bernie “could protect his brand?”
What’s the takeaway? That the media is so lazy it pays attention only to the superficial, that its penchant is to pitch the horserace and not the horse?
It’s this lack of examination that produces the level of cynicism we have in today’s political world. We’re more than a year into the primary process and half way through the actual delegate selection. We’re past the new idea stage and yet the press is just now focusing on who Mr. Sanders “really is” and what his proposals would “really cost” and what he could “really accomplish.”
No wonder Mr. Sanders is a bit crotchety. His early warning of his candidacy “being stolen” by the party establishment is taking place before his eyes. The establishment — paralyzed at the thought of a Sanders nomination — has its candidate in Mr. Biden who staged a miraculous upset on Super Tuesday.
And we all love miracles. And those who create them. And we love winners, and we glorify them. Until we don’t. Mr. Sanders experienced both in the span of political seconds.
It’s a funny process, politics. We think we know, but we don’t. After so many mischaracterizations and outright mistakes, one would think there would be a sense of humility among the pundits. There isn’t. Joe Biden is the newly anointed and, as the stories critical of Mr. Sanders now reveal, we should have known that from the beginning. It was right there in front of us.
If the nation can give us Donald Trump as president, how is it that we are surprised history is no longer a guide, that the impossible can happen?
The only things that appears certain in this political arena, is another Bernie Sanders’s book. That, you can take to the bank.
by Emerson Lynn