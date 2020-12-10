As the University of Vermont examines the sustainability of low enrollment classes and the Vermont State College System runs to the Legislature with hat in hand, asking for upwards of a $100 million over the next five or so years, it should be apparent that higher education in Vermont is trying to right a ship that is vital to the State of Vermont’s needs.
The respective schools are the ones doing the work, trying to determine how best to navigate their way forward. But it’s the Legislature that is sitting in the middle, and it’s the Legislature that will ultimately be an important part of what happens to both. UVM and the VSC system need the money legislators budget each year.
So when UVM announced it plans to cut programs from the College of Arts and Sciences and it intended to do so because the classes [12 majors and 11 minors] were in low demand, one would hope our legislators would listen to the school’s reasoning and nod their heads in agreement.
Our legislators are the ones responsible for managing the public’s purse. It makes little sense to ask taxpayers to shell out their hard-earned cash to fund majors and minors that attract little student interest. Legislators can be sensitive to the fact that “thousands” of people have made their opposition known; but that was to be expected. Unless there is an abundance of cash to spend, then our legislators have the responsibility to choose wisely.
The argument being made by UVM can be made by the Vermont State College system as well. In the report released last week by the Select Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Vermont it was noted that the same issues apply to them as with UVM.
At Castleton University 17 percent of its classes have five or fewer students. Almost a third [32.4 percent] of the school’s classes have nine or fewer students. At Northern Vermont University 24.4 percent of the school’s classes have less than five students enrolled and 43.4 percent have fewer than nine students.
Part of the reason such a high percentage of the classes have low enrollment is that the system has seen a steep decline in the number of students. The problem is that while the student population has declined, the staffing of the system has not kept pace.
As with UVM, the challenge the institutions’ leaders face is how they can devise a curriculum that meets the wants and needs of their students. What they cannot do is to dig their heels in, insisting that what they have is the only choice students should be given, which is not only counterproductive, but a way to go out of business.
What’s missing in this exchange is the legislative leadership that backs up what the schools are trying to accomplish, which is to keep the doors open and to focus their curriculums where they do best, where they find their efforts produce the needed results, and where the students flock because the school are offering what they need.
It’s not okay for legislators to pretend the conflict doesn’t exist and it’s not okay to pretend that schools should be able to do everything for everyone and at the same level. That’s what prevents us from being able to chart a defensible path forward.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.