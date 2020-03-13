Twice, Vermont’s senator Bernie Sanders has said that whichever presidential candidate received the most delegates going into the party’s July convention should be declared the winner. A majority was not necessary; a plurality was good enough.
Dear Bernie: It’s time for you to come home. It’s time for you to embrace Joe Biden’s candidacy. It’s time for you to recognize the obvious, which is, barring the horrific, that there is no realistic path you can follow to win that plurality. It’s time to bring the Bernie Bros into the Democratic fold with the singular goal of defeating President Donald J. Trump in November.
What sounded logical to Mr. Sanders several weeks ago, is now an emotional train wreck for the candidate who sat atop the polls just after his win in Nevada, Feb. 22. He believed then, that he was unstoppable, and so did most everyone else. Of course he thought a plurality was good enough to be declared the winner. He was winning.
South Carolina turned his political boat on its side. Super Tuesday, and the following “Big Tuesday” sunk it. Next Tuesday will be more of the same.
Wednesday, he acknowledged things could be better, the understatement of the political season. Whereas some thought he might follow suit with the other Democratic contenders and drop out, he has not. Not only did he say he would remain in the race he said he would be part of the debate Sunday, one-on-one with Mr. Biden, and he enumerated the questions he would ask Mr. Biden.
As one might expect — at least anyone who knows the senator — they will not be unity questions, they will be questions that stress the differences between the two. As he said, he wants people to know who best would address the issues he sees as most fundamental for the nation going forward. [Just in case you needed to be reminded.]
Go Joe.
The fear among the party faithful is that Mr. Sanders will do less than he could to mobilize his enthusiastic followers to support Mr. Biden. It was the failure of Mr. Sanders’ followers in 2016 that allowed the president to be elected. They sat at home, refusing to support the establishment candidate Hillary Clinton. Although more likable, Mr. Biden is also the establishment’s candidate. For Mr. Sanders to convince his brood to switch allegiances will require Mr. Sanders to be as convincing on behalf of Mr. Biden as he is for himself.
The question is whether Mr. Sanders is capable of being someone else’s champion, particularly when he knows that he and Mr. Biden have fundamental differences on policy choices. When Mr. Sanders asks Mr. Biden if he will support Medicare for All, and free college tuition and forgiveness of student debt, what happens when Mr. Biden repeats what he’s said from the outset, that he would go in a different direction?
It’s this setting, and Mr. Sanders’s decision to remain in the race despite his one-in-a-hundred chance of prevailing, that prompts the party faithful to question his motive. The next two weeks’ primaries — in Florida, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona and Georgia — play to Mr. Biden’s favor, not Mr. Sanders.
He knows this. He’s behind in the national polls by almost 20 percent, which is a landslide. Why not be the good guy, with the lasting impression being someone who thinks beyond himself?
Come on, Bernie. You can do it. Come home.
by Emerson Lynn