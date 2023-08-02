Consider these variables: The UVM Medical Center is asking the Green Mountain Care Board for permission to set its hospital-budget growth rate at 24 percent. Porter Hospital in Middlebury is asking for 28 percent. MVP is asking for a rate increase of 13 percent and Blue Cross Blue Shield is asking for 15 percent. If that were not enough, Vermont’s hospitals are either in the red, or operating on historically thin margins, regardless of what the state’s regulators decide.
These variables add up to a classic definition of something that is not sustainable. The sum total of the mess also means a hefty rate increase to Vermonters who need health insurance. We are already an expensive state, this just adds to the burden.
Vermont is not by its lonesome in battling health care costs. It’s a challenge for all states. What does separate Vermont from all other states is that we are the only one with a regulatory body responsible for reviewing budgets and approving rate increases. We are the only state that conducts all its health-care related business in public.
And that has value, how?
Well, the hope is that when something is not sustainable, pretending it is isn’t an option. Change is forced because it’s unavoidable.
Two things are coming about that might force that change. The first, was put in place through Act 167, which sets up a “data-informed, patient-focused, community-inclusive engagement process for Vermont’s hospitals to reduce inefficiencies, lower costs, improve population health.” The second is the GMCB’s decision to compare Vermont’s hospitals with their peer hospitals nationwide; in particular, the comparison will focus on administrative costs compared to clinical costs, in dealing with patient care.
Both of these data-driven initiatives begin this month, the sole purpose of both being to find ways to improve health care outcomes and to do so at a lower price. The key will be to make sure the public is well-versed in what’s happening and what the data reveals.
This is not a painless process, if painless is defined as maintaining the status quo. But it’s one thing for the GMCB to force change just because it can, and quite another to push change by showing how their peers do it better and cheaper elsewhere.
There will be opposition. There will be pushback. There will be the tireless refrain that Vermont is special and what happens here can’t be replicated elsewhere, which justifies Vermonters paying more.
But that story line has lost its luster. Vermonters simply can’t afford 13-15 percent increases in their health care premiums, which would be in addition to last year’s 11.4 percent increase for BCBS, and 19.3 percent for MVP. Using the rule of 72, a 13 percent average increase means doubling costs in 5.5 years.
Few Vermonters could stomach a doubling of their health care premiums in the next five-plus years. What we have is too expensive.
This isn’t an issue that can be addressed by the collective shrug of our shoulders. What we have doesn’t work. The public review of how our communities’ health care system functions and how it compares to our peers nationally are the first steps toward a system that is sustainable. It’s a process that should involve us all.
By Emerson Lynn
