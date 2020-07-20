As we debate the role of School Resource Officers [SROs] in our local schools it’s important to recognize the opportunity it presents, an opportunity that takes advantage of our small size, the closeness of our community, and our reputation for transparency, tolerance and open-mindedness. These are advantages to be built upon and not to be sacrificed on the alter of political expediency.
The issue has been raised as an adjunct to the national protests surrounding the death of George Floyd and the many Black Lives Matter protests it spurred. Locally, it’s being paired as an issue of oppression that comes with wearing a policeman’s badge and how that oppression casts an unspoken, but real sense of racism, and unwarranted force.
Clearly, the Black Lives Matter movement is one that needs to be heard at its fullest. Progress can only be realized if the empathy is deep enough to force change, and that empathy is not something borne in silence.
That change has to happen within the system, as well as beyond it. But it can’t happen through separation, it can’t happen by sowing discord. The goal is to covert not to isolate or to belittle that which is being targeted.
At a Maple Run School District Board meeting last week, a local group, Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans, called on the school board to get rid of the schools’ SROs and to invest the savings in more counselors and social workers. The group argued that the very presence of SROs caused suffering from students of color, students with disabilities and LGBTQIA students. The group explained — as part of a national narrative — that students of color were 2.5 times as likely to be arrested than white students.
Last week’s meeting was the beginning of what will be — hopefully — an extended dialogue that brings understanding to both sides of the issue in ways that have not been dealt with in the past. It’s a process that, to succeed, will require open minds and a resistance to hardened positions.
We already know that who a school selects as its SRO is a delicate matter. They have to be able to work with students and they have to have the training suitable to what happens within a school’s walls. Today more than ever.
But when the argument is made that SROs are, by their very presence, disruptive and ill-trained for the task, that, in and of itself, is an unwarranted judgment, a narrative that doesn’t apply to our local schools.
Each of the schools’ principals, and Superintendent Kevin Dirth, are supportive of the SROs in their schools and they are professionals who place a premium on creating and maintaining a safe environment for their students. They have expressed an openness to any additional education the schools’ SROs may need to improve their performance or to improve their relationships with at-risk students.
The Maple Run school board was sympathetic to the local group’s concerns and used their questions as fodder for future considerations. But, in the main, the board was supportive of the schools’ SROs and did not appear likely to get rid of them and to replace them with social workers.
It’s understood that in today’s political environment, getting rid of what exists — warts and all — and beginning anew has a fresh ring to it. The far left has made a cause out of defunding the police nationally. Similarly, the same sort of “progressive” thought is being used locally to push SROs out of our schools. But that is not progressive, not if inclusion is to be part of the term’s definition. In fact, it rips a page out of the hard right’s bible, one that advocates withdrawing from the world rather than to engage and to correct what’s wrong or what’s missing. The local group puts all police officers into the same not-salvageable bin, and then walks away.
That’s a Trumpism of the left.
If our schools were to toss out the SROs, the message sent to the public would be one one of purposeful ostracism with an undercurrent of unsubstantiated fear and judgment. It’s a message that essentially says the police are not fit to be around students, that their worlds are separate, that the trust doesn’t exist to put them together.
That’s the message we want to send our children? When they leave school and step into the real world, how is that picture repainted to reflect their changed circumstances, one with the police in it?
But, to make it clear, the onus is on the administration, the SROs and the police department to hire the very best for these positions, officers who not only command respect, but officers who build bridges to those at-risk students and who value themselves as proper role models.
Surely we have that ability within our schools and within our communities. Instead of dividing ourselves, and falling prey to illiberal rhetoric let’s do the hard work required to make both sides better. This is St. Albans, not Minneapolis.
by Emerson Lynn