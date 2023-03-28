The opening storyline for new technology is that it is neutral, a potential friend to be tamed and guided to mutual benefit. In truth, technology’s usefulness, its benefits and its consequences, cannot be foreseen. Only after the technology has seeped through our culture’s vast number of filters can we begin to know who or what will win and who or what will lose.
History warns us that we pay heed to the benefits and ignore the losses. The printing press, for example, is heralded as the tool that gave birth to the sense of individuality. But historians also note it destroyed the medieval sense of social integration. The smartphone is credited for the ability to massively increase the way we communicate and consume, with the attendant downsides of social disfunction and, well, consumption.
We now have before us what’s called “generative” artificial intelligence models that New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman says represent a new “Promethean moment” for the world, something that will change most everything we do. Everything.
The firing gun for this “Promethean moment” was fired in November with the release of ChatGPT, which is an immensely large language model that can write essays in seconds, take college tests with ease, and outperform humans at just about everything. Similar AI models are equally adept in writing code, or creating digital art.
Predictably, it’s the potential that is being hyped. The power of the computers used are an order of magnitude above anything we have known, and immediately this power was hypothesized as something that could address problems that, until now, have been light years away from our scientists’ reach. The conversation leaps ahead to ponder how this power can be used to rid us of disease, and how nuclear fusion could now be within our reach, and how we can rid ourselves of work’s toil and how everything will be more efficient, cheaper and better. As humans, this is what we do. We dream. It’s all upsides. We tuck the downsides into a little room and shut the door.
In an increasingly complicated and contentious world, ignoring the downsides is a mistake. Perhaps a grievous one. But it’s less a question of this new technology’s seismic reach than it is one of control. Who guides this ship, and according to what values? How will it be used? A strong hint is that the top tech companies - Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta poured close to $225 billion in research last year alone, double what they spent the year before, and the lion’s share went to the development of AI-related efforts. It is the bet of their financial lives.
These tech giants have but one objective, which is to make money. A lot of it. As much as they can. If, as Mr. Friedman suggests, AI will be as consequential as advertised, then are we comfortable allowing our fate to be controlled by purely capitalist forces, or, as with the development of nuclear power, is it something that should be done with the government as a partner? If it is understood from the outset that this technology can be used as a weapon, then how do we assign responsibility?
The foundational concern, however, is one of trust. These massive AI systems are language models, the purpose being to persuade. The assumption made is that the greater the trove of data, the better and more accurate the information produced. That assumption is not only naive, it ignores intent. How do we prevent against bad actors? More basically, how do we insulate ourselves from the reach of countries, or companies, or people whose mission is nothing more than to persuade us to believe what they are selling? How do we avoid winding up in a world where we don’t know who or what to trust?
We already live in a world where disinformation threatens the integrity of our institutions and our culture. Rather than accept this new transformational technology, this “Promethean moment”, as something that will be absorbed and dealt with within our traditional structures, it would be far wiser to recognize it as something that needs tending in advance of the potential harm it could wreak. This is not the printing press, whose initial reach was modest, and something easily reached by the masses. It’s a keyboard whose instant touch can reach round the world and whose control rests with the few.
That’s a thought for a restless night.
By Emerson Lynn
