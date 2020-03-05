Bernie Sanders is right. The establishment is out to get him. He’s not surprised, nor are his fierce supporters, including President Trump, who tweets that nefarious party insiders are prying Mr. Sanders fingers from the hold he had on his party’s nomination for president, something that was rightfully his.
The fix was as tightly choreographed as any tale of ambition could be. Joe Biden stunned all with an unexpectedly thunderous win in South Carolina. Life stirred where it was thought to be dormant. The narrative that Super Tuesday would be Mr. Sanders’s long glide to victory in July was suddenly debatable.
For those at the center of the Democratic Party, the momentary chink in Mr. Sanders’ armor was there to be struck, and strike they did. Within a political moment Mayor Pete Buttigieg saw his chance, and withdrew. A moment later Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar did the same. And they came together with former presidential aspirant Beto O’Rourke in Dallas to offer their full throated endorsement of Mr. Biden, the party’s only hope to derail Vermont’s junior senator. It was the party’s unity move and it came with uncharacteristic swiftness.
It was clearly calculated. Super Tuesday represents 40 percent of the delegate total and with Mr. Sanders’ strong showing in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada he was on the cusp of putting the race beyond anyone else’s reach. To the party’s leaders, Mr. Sanders is a highly probable disaster, someone who could not beat Mr. Trump and someone who could cause widespread losses all the way down the Democratic ticket.
The choreography could not have been better for those looking for the anti-Bernie train. Mr. Biden stunned observers with unexpected wins in Texas, Massachusetts, Maine and Minnesota, and the margin of his other six victories exceeded what most polls predicted.
To make a good-day-after even better, Wednesday billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out, also pledging his support to Mr. Biden.
It’s now a two-person race and Mr. Sanders says the gloves are off, as if they haven’t been all along.
Vermonters might ask why the other candidates didn’t choose to align with Mr. Sanders instead of Mr. Biden. Without reducing the argument to a grade school level, it’s still all about how one is treated. Mr. Sanders treated, and treats them like the enemy. The behavior is not unexpected. He always has. It’s part of his self-dug populist rut. You’re in, or you’re out. There is no compromising, which means to exist requires a continual state of anger, the stuff of revolution, which is a process without end and one with countless enemies.
It’s also an intellectual bluff. People who are not open to the thoughts of others are limited in their own. We have a president who embodies this to a tee. Mr. Sanders and Mr. Trump are two heads of the same coin when it comes to the lack of empathetic thought. A race between the two of them would make for good theatre, but would do little to address the craving Americans have for problem solving that comes through unity.
Bernie Sanders isn’t a unity guy. Neither is Donald Trump. Joe Biden is. He’s the one who figured out how to attract others to his camp. If Mr. Sanders were truly interested, or capable of showing the personal nimbleness required to be president, he would have figured out how to attract other candidates to his cause. He didn’t. He’s a man unto himself. His contempt for others separates him from others.
And he wonders why the establishment is out to get him.
by Emerson Lynn