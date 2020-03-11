For those who will grasp at any straw that indicates the president’s political future is in trouble, the coronavirus is a gift. He was cavalier when he should have been serious. He exaggerated when he should have played it straight. He took the microphone when he should have handed it to people who know.
How the virus plays out is an unknown, but the president also wields an enormous amount of power and he’s political adroit enough to promise whatever financial help is necessary to stem the virus’s impact. No president has ever been reelected to office when the nation is in the midst of a recession; something the president understands, and will act upon.
That resolve is probably good. But that’s at the federal level. At the state and local level, the choices are different, and at those levels we’re more prone to be swept up in the panic, with local and state leaders preferring to be seen doing too much rather than too little.
We’re watching as Italy essentially quarantines itself. Schools are closed. Restaurants are only open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Non-essential travel is banned. People who flaunt the rules can be tossed into jail.
In this country, a number of colleges have already closed their campuses, pushing the classwork online. As the virus spreads the thought of following Japan and Italy, and closing all schools is something being given serious consideration. The inclination is understandable, if administrators close the schools, it’s seen as being proactive.
But there is a fair amount of evidence that closing schools would cause more harm than good and that it would not slow the speed of the virus. Jennifer Nuzzo, senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, is quoted as saying: “If children don’t experience severe illness from or contribute to the spread of Covid-19 — and so far we have found no clear evidence that they do — it’s likely that school closings will have little effect on its spread.”
Singapore came to the same conclusion and opted not to close its schools. England has done the same.
The reason why is completely logical when thought fully through. Students, for some unknown reason, are not as vulnerable. When they are in school their behavior can be easily monitored and their environments kept clean. Both options are lost if the kids are sent home, as the nation found out in 2009 with the HiNi flu pandemic.
If shutting schools down doesn’t really help contain the virus, then we have to consider the ill effects if they are. For starters, if a school closes down it only makes sense for it to remain closed until the epidemic passes. That could be months.
Will those students agree to be quarantined at home for the duration as their parents go to work? Fat chance. And if schools close, then it makes sense for child care facilities to close as well. Then what happens to parents who need those paychecks? How do children make up for time lost in the classroom? What about those children for whom school is their safe place and for whom the school’s cafeteria gives them their daily nourishment? If schools try to teach through their computers, what happens to the students whose families are without?
Obviously there are instances in which targeted school closings make complete sense, but, as with so much else with the virus and how the media is playing it, there is an overwhelming need to steel ourselves against the tendencies to panic, which does ourselves more harm than good.
by Emerson Lynn