Gov. Phil Scott Friday declared a state of emergency in Vermont, enabling him to mobilize the necessary resources to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus. He then spent roughly an hour answering any and all questions and doing so in a calm, completely transparent manner, with the state’s top health care officials stepping up to answer questions when medical expertise was necessary.
There was not a partisan moment involved. Legislative leaders voiced support. Legislation to deal with some of the expected disruptions is in the offing. The message sent is one of cooperation, with the focus being to do what is most beneficial to the general public. Thankfully.
It’s that bipartisanship we depend upon; and that dependance will deepen as the crisis grows. We need to know what we are being told is the product of many capable minds, both with the Vermont Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. Trust in our information is everything.
When the governor spoke on Friday he said preK-12 schools would not be closed, saying the situation was still “fluid” and that authorities were advising it was better to wait and to close schools later and to keep them shut longer than to shut them immediately and open them sooner.
That “fluidity” sped up over the weekend. On Sunday the governor ordered all schools closed by the end of the school day on Tuesday. The hope is that schools will be reopened by April 6.
That will be a lot to manage. Teachers/schools will need to have their remote learning plans in place. Schools will need to provide essential services, particularly meals for those who depend upon them. Together, we must figure out how to address the childcare needs for those professionals at the center of the crisis, specifically healthcare workers, emergency responders, etc. If you have a family member, friend or acquaintance who needs help and you can provide that help, this would be the time. The better this disruption can be managed, the less disruptive the impact.
Aside from the leadership we have, and expect, from Montpelier — from both parties — we each have roles to play as well and those roles break down into two categories: personal behavior and perspective. The personal behavior involves the social distancing that is being advocated as the best means by which the pace of the virus can be slowed. It involves the personal habits of washing hands — repeatedly — not touching the face. It involves reining in our unquenchable thirst to buy in bulk things that we don’t need, thus causing shortages for others.
Perspective is equally important. Whereas we are bombarded from all sides by the 24-hour news cycle, creating a sense of utter panic, it’s a virus, it will pass. The lion’s share of those affected will have minimal symptoms and will recover as they would with a cold or flu. The economic circumstances may be severe, or not. No one knows. But what we do know, as with the Great Recession a short decade ago, is that we will recover. We’ve never not. Perhaps the time could be used to remind ourselves that we are fortunate; we don’t truly know scarcity at any level, unlike many people in other lands — Syria springs to mind. For parents who have the unexpected “joy” of having their children at home and not school, watch them, learn more about what their teachers ask of them. Turn a chore into an opportunity. Take them outside [it’s officially spring on Saturday]. Engage with them, be creative. Remain human, reach out to help others. A phone call works.
It’s a given our national leaders have an enormous responsibility. And they have within their roles the power to essentially mitigate the ill effects of the troubling economic ripples coming our way. Obviously, they should do so. Thinking they can do this without the partisanship that separates us seems a stretch, but hope springs eternal.
That’s a Washington issue and something we will more fundamentally address the first Tuesday of next November. In the meantime, we need to do here what we can do. Perhaps through all of this we will rediscover the value of a shared sacrifice and thinking beyond ourselves.
by Emerson Lynn