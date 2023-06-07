Until the turn of the century [roughly], it was expected that every generation would be larger than its predecessor, a visual akin to a pyramid with the bottom level the largest and most recently born. That has been turned upside down. And no where more so than in Vermont. We do not do babies here. [We have the nation’s lowest fertility rate.]
That’s not new. It didn’t suddenly dawn on us that the gray-haired outnumbered everyone else as a demographic group. We’ve been growing older, faster than most states, a trend that includes most of New England. The trend will continue evidenced by our loss of some 30,000-plus students in our preK-12 educational system over the last 30 years.
As a state we don’t give the issue much thought. We can’t even figure out how to build enough homes to house those who live here, let alone plan for a future that includes more of us. We’re also adept at making things so expensive that would-be Vermonters pick friendlier and less-expensive climes.
So what’s our pitch, what’s our elevator speech, how do we gussy ourselves up to keep young people here and to convince others to pull up their roots elsewhere and move here?
We’ve been asking that question for a full generation with little to show. We’re still one of the country’s most expensive places to live. We still view growth as something that spoils, not something that enriches. And our population continues its slow shrink. [The “climate change refugees” was a momentary blip; and isn’t it odd to depend on disaster elsewhere for our own salvation?]
Not only do we not address the challenges that come with a low fertility rate, we now argue it’s a good thing and rationalize our circumstances as befitting a cleaner environment, less consumerism, and less change.
That’s pretty thin gruel. Not only does it heap an additional burden on the young, who will be forced to pay more to support the old, it lessens the level of creativity and entrepreneurship essential to a dynamic economy.
Does Vermont have any advantages other state’s don’t? Are there any untapped resources we’ve ignored?
Undoubtedly. But one stands out: It’s the 43 percent figure that represents the percentage of high school seniors who will be stepping across the stage to get their diplomas this weekend, but who will not attend college. That’s the percentage that will not further their education.
Vermont - once known as the education state - has one of the highest high school graduation rates in the nation, and one of the lowest percentages of students that matriculate.
That’s our untapped resource. In our quickly evolving technological world - one about to be turned upside down by AI [artificial intelligence] - maximizing the output of every student is a must. An estimated 5,680 students will be graduated from our high schools this month, which means that 2,442 of them have no plans to attend college.
We can’t change the fertility rate. And we can’t change the fact that there will be fewer of us and that the burden will fall most heavily to the young to support the old. But we can do a better job with the 2,442 of those graduating from high school. Wouldn’t it be smart for a newly configured Vermont State University to figure out how to redo part of its curriculum - using AI - to appeal to these 2,442 students looking for guidance and a promise for a better future?
By Emerson Lynn
