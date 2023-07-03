It is the headlines that grab our attention, less so the stories that follow, which is why most of us reduce the story about Vermont’s homeless to a summation about power politics and how the taxpayers will be paying for motel vouchers until next April.
But the story goes beyond partisan politics and who won, who lost. There is even a strong hint about some measurable progress in dealing with the homeless, an issue that can’t be separated from the state’s housing crisis, or the state’s role in being able to respond effectively.
It’s debatable this progress would have been realized had the budget not been vetoed, forcing the administration and the Legislature to figure out a path forward.
What has been revealed through this process is that we don’t really know much about the homeless who stay in these motel rooms. Now we do. And we’re about to know them much better. One of the requirements in the new legislation is that the Agency of Human Resources has the obligation to find the homeless permanent housing. The agency is also required to report its progress each month to lawmakers.
That’s a profound shift for state bureaucrats. Instead of being on the receiving end of the process, they will need to lead, they will, in a sense, be advocates for the 2,000 or so staying in motels. That’s a crucial change, and probably one that should remain in place beyond next April. Every homeless person for whom the state can find permanent shelter is a win for the homeless and the taxpayer.
The compromise legislation also includes changing the demands placed on the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. The group is getting $40 million in one time money, and 15 percent of that was to be devoted to affordable housing. Now, that percentage has been doubled. The bill directs another $5 million in an effort to help landlords get their rundown units in rentable shape.
The negotiators also saw the need to accelerate the ability of people to build duplexes within a municipality’s borders. That law was to take effect next January. It was changed to July 1 - three days ago.
What’s important to note is that we now have the beginnings of a process that does three things: first, it gives us the names, addresses and personal information of the homeless living in motels; second, it assigns direct responsibility to the Agency of Human Resources to find them places to live; and, third it puts a spotlight on affordable housing.
In a word, this is accountability. If you don’t know who the homeless are, it’s next to impossible to help them. If you don’t have someone responsible for pairing the homeless with a home, it won’t happen. If you don’t pay attention to what you spend on affordable housing, what’s built is most often not affordable.
On top of all this, those allowed to stay in the motels until next April must pay 30 percent of their income as part of the new agreement. So, they have some skin in the game, making them equally motivated in the search for shelter.
Gov. Phil Scott has every reason to feel good about the end product. A plan has been put in place; one that can be executed in a manner that allows full transparency. He also gets to publicly examine how the state’s affordable housing program really works, and what changes are necessary to qualify the programs as affordable.
The Democrats should also be pleased and relieved. Today’s homeless issue isn’t a platform to run on because they acknowledged the obvious in just getting to the June 20 veto session: the motel voucher plan can’t be a forever plan. Not only is it too expensive, it’s not an answer.
The plan that was agreed to has its challenges, but it was a good faith effort from both parties, which is something to be encouraged in these partisan times.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.