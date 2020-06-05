When it became apparent the state would lose upwards of $400 million in revenue for the next fiscal year, the Scott administration was prudent and asked state agencies to cut spending by two percent, or $32 million through July, August and September. House lawmakers Wednesday reversed those cuts, preferring to wait until August when they intend to pass a full budget for FY2021. Spending for the first quarter of this fiscal year will be largely a repeat of spending for the first quarter of this year.
The decision by lawmakers to postpone the inevitable is defensible because so many variables are unknown. We don’t know if there is more stimulus money coming our way and we don’t know the limitations of the $1.6 billion we do have. We don’t have a clear idea of the damage, or how quick or complete the recovery will be. We don’t have a clear vision as to the pandemic itself and whether another wave will come, or whether a vaccine will be found sooner than expected. We don’t know whether our schools will reopen, or at what level. We don’t know how many businesses will be lost and how many people will remain unemployed.
There is every reason to believe we won’t know the answers to these questions in August when the full budget is prepared. But we should know more than than we know now. When you’re talking about state government — and the health and welfare of Vermonters, it’s important to weigh all considerations and to have as much information as is humanly possible.
The decision by House lawmakers to wait and to spend close to normal levels for the next three months doesn’t change the outcome. It just piles the necessary cuts into nine months instead of 12. It makes it harder for those affected, only because the cliff ahead becomes steeper.
By delaying the cuts and proposing to do a complete budget in August lawmakers are also taking it upon their shoulders to help identify where the cuts are to be made and to what degree. That’s the difficult, albeit essential work. The acknowledgement is that a $400 million shortfall can’t be made up by across-the-board cuts. Some programs will survive, many will not. They can’t. It’s better to have a few programs kept strong, than to keep all programs alive and having all of them on life support.
There will also be programs that will need more, not less money. Child care programs are one. At least initially the state is going to need to up its subsidies of child care centers; these centers, for the immediate future, are an essential underpining of the need to restart the economy. Without them, businesses can only limp forward, at best. That makes no sense.
This issue is not partisan. It should appeal to Republicans and Democrats in equal measure. The only way to rebuild the economy is to get people back to work. It’s the revenue that businesses generate that pays for the programs that make up the budget. This is also a cause that addresses all levels of the economic scale. Adequately subsidized child care is perhaps one of the best tools we have to lift up the poor and middle class. Do that, and the economy rises.
It’s also a tool to use in dealing with our sagging demographics. In the moment there is a rush to buy real estate in Vermont; people are interested in Vermont as a safe place to live and work. That may be Covid-19’s silver lining for Vermont. Everything we do to put together next year’s budget should be built around the need to have our economy sustainable and progressive.
It’s difficult stuff, and its unavoidable. It’s a budget process that should include all our voices.
by Emerson Lynn