There is an oft repeated rock climber’s prayer that goes like this: “Dear Lord, I realize I could be better, and do better, and I’ll get back to that in a moment, but right now I’ve got a problem. I’m hanging on to a little nubbin of rock, not sure I’m going to be able to make the next move. My knees are shaking, my arms are tired, and falling is going to hurt. A lot. Dear Lord, here’s the deal; help me stretch to make this move, get me to the top safe and sound, and I’m all yours. Every Sunday. Twice on Easter. Forever.”
It’s a prayer passed from one climber to the next because most figure the move out and are able to summon the strength and the “leap of faith” necessary. [Besides, we never learn not to put ourselves into this position.] It makes standing on the summit all the more rewarding.
From one end of the world to the other, and to where it hits closest, which is where we live and work, we’re invoking the climber’s prayer. We’re not sure of that next move. But we have no real option since falling has a rather nasty consequence.
That applies to all the “non-essential” businesses that have been told to shut their doors. It applies to roughly half the population who cannot afford a $400 emergency, folks who live paycheck to paycheck. It applies almost universally.
When faced with such extremes, part of the answer is liberating. You have no choice. Act. Which is advice we should follow ourselves. Do whatever is necessary. Find the weaknesses, strengthen them. Ask for the challenges, then face them. In this case the sin is omission, not commission.
Our greatness as a nation is, and always has been being able to overcome challenges. This, too, is a challenge that can be met.
In the moment, what seems obvious is that our commerce has been practically shuttered with no real clarity as to when a sense of normalcy will return. If there is no cash coming in and expenses remain in place, only the cash-rich survive and even they will suffer. Rather than send us each checks [which may also be necessary] why not support the idea of allowing people, and businesses, to overdraw their checking accounts with the federal government promising to make up the difference?
People need two things: Cash and confidence. Workers need the cash to ensure that bills are paid, that their jobs are kept, and that they can provide the basic needs for their families. Businesses need the cash to keep their doors open. Both need the confidence that such a policy remains in place until we’re on the other side of the pandemic.
The strength of a nationwide overdraft protection plan is that it’s immediate. It’s also something that is paid back when time and circumstance allow, reducing future impacts on the economy. Allowing the over drafting of accounts works against frivolous borrowing and could be attached with penalties for those who abuse the program. But that’s later.
It may be that we need much more than this overdraft protection, but why not begin with something that can be done today, avoiding the cascading effect of failing businesses?
As we repeat the rock climber’s prayer, and make our moves, it’s also crucial to be thankful for those on the front lines of what has been established as the most dangerous pandemic in our lifetime. That includes our doctors, our nurses, our emergency response personnel, child care providers and volunteers at all levels, people who are looking for problems to solve and people to help. People who have made the leap.
by Emerson Lynn