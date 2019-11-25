The power of a local option tax
With the advantage of hind-sight, the no-brainer of the decade was the decision by St. Albans Town in 2014 to put in place a one percent local option tax. The tax has generated over $800,000 annually, which has provided the town a war chest from which to pay for whatever it wishes, including relocating its town center, meanwhile acting as a hedge against the continual rise in property taxes. It’s been a tax largely paid by others [Walmart shoppers, thank you] which has rendered its impact negligible.
The City of St. Albans would like to do what the town has done, and for similar reasons: it’s an effective way to generate additional revenue without raising the municipal tax, it shifts the burden from locals to non-residents, and it provides the cushion useful in financing the city’s continued upgrade.
It’s the same strategy being employed by 15 other Vermont municipalities. As state economist Jeff Carr explained to City Council members last week, the communities that have levied the one percent local option tax have experienced no economic disruption.
That’s easy to grasp when the math is applied. The tax would mean an additional 50 cents on a $50 meal for two. It’s a dollar on a $100 Christmas gift. It’s an extra $10 bucks on the $1,000 refrigerator.
It’s not that it’s meaningless, but the small amount explains why it generally goes unnoticed.
What is not going unnoticed is the continued improvement in the City of St. Albans, launched seven years ago with the streetscape plan, and ongoing with the newly started CCV/NMC building at the corner of Congress and Main streets. What’s not going unnoticed are the miles of sidewalks that have been replaced, or street improvements, or a new hotel, parking garage, etc.
This renovation is what constitutes the city’s base improvement, the foundational stuff, the benefits of which have been widely shared, and deeply needed. It’s hard to imagine where we would be if the city’s renovation plans had evaporated before the first spade of dirt was turned.
But a community’s progress is not something that has a beginning and an end. It’s not a term paper with a thesis statement and conclusion. The size of the appetite can, and will change, but it still needs to be a forward process, one that requires vision, leadership and calculated risk. Cities have countless ways to improve themselves, to reimagine their purposes, to listen as the people say what makes the community a better place to live. It’s a process that’s enjoyed best by those who have taken the first steps. It’s the challenge of rural Vermont, in fact, it’s the challenge of rural America.
What should encourage us looking forward is the fact that borrowing costs are near an historic low; rates are below two percent, which is less than half the rate a half dozen years ago, and a football field away from the 20 plus percent in the early 1980s. Understanding the power of a low, fixed-rate loan is key to imagining our potential.
That said, as cheap as it is to borrow, it’s required prudence to figure out in advance how future costs are to be managed.
That’s where the local option tax comes in.
When the city and town talk about a joint effort to build a $5.5 million swimming pool at Hard’ack, it’s the one percent local option tax that could take the sting out of the cost. Nothing like having part of the bill paid by others. It’s a win-win. Others help pay the cost and the community gains a new asset. Remember, too, that a chunk of this new revenue comes from the tax on Internet sales, which helps balances the burden on bricks and mortar retail.
And, as counterintuitive as this may be, the local option tax is the preferred tax because consumers have a choice, which is not the case with an increase in the property or municipal tax, which applies to everyone. Local taxpayers also like the idea that the people, for example, who stay at the Hampton Inn downtown, and who eat at our local restaurants, and who buy wares at our downtown stores are aiding us in our cause. The more attractive we become, the greater the traffic, and the more others contribute to our continued progress.
It’s an all encompassing process and one that invites not only creativity but stability, something tailor made for a local option tax. It’s something the city council must understand thoroughly; their leadership will be essential in explaining the merits to the broader public.
By Emerson Lynn