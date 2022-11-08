By day’s end the votes will have been tallied. In most races, a winner will have been declared, giving us a clearer vision as to our direction nationally, statewide and locally. There will be races too close to call but in the main we will wake up Wednesday morning with a sense of what happened and why.
It’s impossible not to be concerned when it’s recognized there are 185 Republicans running for the Senate, the House and governor seats who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Of the 185 Republicans 66 percent of them are prohibitive favorites to win today’s election.
That means we will have a lot of the conspiracy folks part of the policy and political structures in our governor’s mansions, the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. It begs the question as to what happens with the next election dispute. Twin that with the distinct possibility that Trump runs for president in 2024.
In Vermont, even the conservatives blanch at the thought. Comparatively, we are still civil to one another, and conspiracists don’t dot the landscape here as they do elsewhere. The gulf between political tribes isn’t quite as pronounced.
As a state, that relative comity can be explained by the overwhelming percentage of voters being Democrats. Republicans are few in number and the chief Republican is Gov. Phil Scott who gathers as many votes from Democrats as he does Republicans.
Still, the fact that we are comparatively decent to one another [admittedly a low bar] is something to value. We can disagree without thinking the other is evil and bereft of redeeming qualities.
Maintaining that civility is a constant struggle. The nastiness of others washes across all shores, including ours. Social media outlets and certain elements of the press make it easier to spread lies and vitriol than any time in our history. No longer do we have sieves that filter chaff from the wheat.
That temptation - for lack of a better word - applies locally as well. St. Albans is changing and along with the change is an uptick in the energy being devoted to local races, House races in particular. This is a good thing. It’s a reflection of the physical changes brought to us by the revitalization of our downtown. People have been attracted to our environs because they like what they see and want to be part of it and to help lead. More power to them.
That is the ultimate compliment for a growing community. It’s what helps ensure that our future may be diverse and that our economic and social foundation be more robust.
It also invites a certain amount of tension. Inertia is a powerful force and the natural response to change is to oppose it, to allow things to continue as they always have, decrying "outsiders". Those who push for change must understand that there is a pace to all things and that the goal is to push forward, bringing along as many possible. It involves more listening than shouting and tolerance is essential. Those wary of change have to understand and accept its promise and inevitability. It is better to be part of something moving forward and to help guide its direction than it is to be a force in opposition. It’s also axiomatic that the revitalization we’ve gone through is proof positive that retreat is not acceptable and that more change is in the offing.
What is necessary - for both sides - is to understand and embrace the need to be respectful of each other. This is something we do not see at the national level but something that is vital if, as a community, we understand and value lasting progress.
By Emerson Lynn
