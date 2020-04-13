The Vermont Department of Education has issued a memorandum to the state’s superintendents that the week-long April school vacations should be observed. Secretary of Education Dan French noted that students and families were stressed and that the vacations could “provide them with an opportunity to have some down time…”
Just once, it would be refreshing to witness the teachers — en masse — push back and say, “No, we have this. We think our students need us and need the structure and continuity that our presence provides. We appreciate our weekly paychecks, we appreciate that our jobs are not threatened, we appreciate that our benefits are secure. We appreciate that we are so much better off than the average Vermonter.
“We also know that our students are not getting the same quality education they received when we had them in our classrooms, and we know that for the last month we’ve been occupied with the need to put remote learning plans in place. Everyone else is being asked to do more, so, yes, we’d like to stay on the job for that vacation week. We have this. We’re going to take care of our students.”
Because the world of education is governed by rules and because those rules involve the teachers’ union, our wish is not something that can be pushed from the top down. Teachers are contracted to work a finite number of days and right now it’s unclear how the COVID-19 crisis will play out. The governor has extended the stay-at-home order until May 15, but if it is judged to be safe, the potential exists to reopen our schools and to have the school year last a week or two longer. Perhaps into July.
Maybe. But let’s be honest, the odds are slim.
It’s also not the point.
Everyone is being asked to do more. Everyone is being asked to do things differently. Yesterday’s rules don’t apply to today’s chaos.
What teachers have that is indispensable is a relationship with their students. They create the thirst to learn. They offer structure and have expectations. For a senior about to graduate, these last months could be crucial in setting the student’s vision for the fall semester. Most parents can’t provide that in the same way. For elementary school students, they need the interaction and the discipline the teacher provides. The vast majority of those students have parents in another room, trying to get their own work done. A vacation? For whom? A stress reliever? Seriously?
This is not about teachers failing to do their jobs. It’s not about one school’s culture being better than another’s. This isn’t intended to be a comparative at any level, or a judgment.
The suggestion appeals to the selflessness that is at the center of the teaching profession, but one that isn’t encouraged to be expressed at the level it could be during these extraordinary times.
There are school districts that are doing outstanding jobs and there will be teachers who, vacations aside, will remain in close contact with their students. We have, as an example, para educators in the Maple Run School District who will be delivering meals to the schools’ students during the vacation, and it’s an all volunteer effort. That should be noted, and celebrated. That’s going beyond what’s required.
That’s the point. Everyone is going beyond what’s required. Look at the lives of our first responders, people who put their lives at risk every day. Look at the lives of small business owners who don’t know how they are going to manage. Look at the waves of the unemployed, who live paycheck to paycheck and have no assurance that their jobs will even exist when the virus fades.
Vermont’s teachers — as a group — have a huge public relations opportunity before them. It would cost them nothing. [They will be home-bound anyway.] They should tell the Agency of Education they appreciate the support, but that summer vacation is eight weeks away, and their students need them.
by Emerson Lynn