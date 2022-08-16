When both political parties ask a candidate to withdraw from a race, it’s a pretty solid indication something’s amiss, that the public would be better served [or protected] if the public were given another choice.
That is the case with Capt. John Grismore of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Grismore has been placed on administrative leave after being filmed kicking a man who was in the custody of the sheriff’s office. The case was referred to the state’s attorney’s office by Sheriff Roger Langevin. The state’s attorney’s office has referred the case to the Vermont State Police for criminal investigation.
By its lonesome, the incident is bad enough, but Mr. Grismore’s name is on the Republican ballot to replace Mr. Langevin as sheriff in November’s general election. In fact, he has no opposition. The Democrats did not field a candidate.
To the credit of the county chairmen for both the Republican and Democratic parties, Mr. Grismore has been asked to take his name off the ballot. Both party chairman - Joe Luneau for the Republicans and Zach Scheffler for the Democrats - made it clear they oppose Mr. Grismore’s actions and want no part of his continued candidacy for sheriff. [This Friday is the deadline to be able to place another person[s] name on the ballot.]
But there is a larger context in which the Grismore incident should be considered, which involves the difficulty police forces have in recruiting qualified candidates to their ranks, people who have the necessary training to know how to react in difficult situations. That’s a challenge not only with the sheriff’s office, but with police forces throughout Vermont.
One of the reasons Mr. Langevin sought an early exit from his term as Franklin County’s sheriff was the difficulty he had in recruiting the number of qualified officers necessary to fulfill the sheriff’s contracts. Mr. Langevin himself was highly qualified, he was a certified “level three” law enforcement officer. All of the officers on the city’s police force are certified as level three.
That same equivalency is not required for the sheriff’s office. Mr. Grismore, for example, is a level two officer and, thus, does not have the same level training that any officer on the city’s police force has.
That’s not a judgment, it’s a fact. It’s also a fact that those with less training are at a disadvantage when compared to those with more training. That’s just common sense.
But the change we are seeing within law enforcement is that fewer and fewer people want to be part of the profession. It’s a tough job, with a lot of risk, and not a huge paycheck to compensate.
That’s doubly so for the Franklin County Sheriff’s office. In fact, the sheriff’s department may be fighting a losing battle, one that has already prompted the office to retreat from servicing some of its contracts to smaller Franklin County towns. If you can’t fill empty positions with qualified individuals it limits the types of services a sheriff’s office provides. It also places a lot of pressure on the sheriff to be entrepreneurial in finding gigs profitable enough to keep the till full and the officers paid. [Sheriffs in Vermont get a cut of the revenue they are able to generate through their special contracts.]
The “opportunity” that the Grismore issue may bring to light is the need to rethink the sheriff department’s responsibilities and align them with the resources they can reasonably expect to have. To be specific, it may be smarter business and better law enforcement for the City and Town of St. Albans - the county’s two largest population centers - to consider a joint arrangement that uses the city’s force as the central policing effort for both communities, adding those from the sheriff’s office who gather the necessary qualifications.
It would take time, but the end result would be a stronger, more professional law enforcement team for both communities. It would also free the sheriff’s office to be more entrepreneurial and to rethink opportunities that might be more appealing to new hires. What seems outdated at the moment is having law enforcement groups competing for a dwindling number of people interested in the work of community policing.
As a county, we need to rethink the roles and the needs of each of our communities, when it comes to public safety. We are only as good, as as safe, as the talent we elect to provide that leadership and that security. That much should now be obvious.
by Emerson Lynn
