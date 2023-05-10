What a Franklin County pair. Our states attorney, John Lavoie, faces allegations of harassing and discriminating against his staff. Our sheriff, John Grismore, faces charges of simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner. He also faces scrutiny for “questionable” financial practices discovered during an audit. Both Mr. Lavoie and Mr. Grismore now face the “never before experienced” potential of impeachment proceedings before the Legislature later this year.
How the inglorious spotlight of wrongdoing shines upon us.
The calls for both to resign, beginning with Mr. Grismore last year and Mr. Lavoie last week, have been constant and overwhelming. Yet, they remain in office, defiant of calls for their resignations. They are keenly aware no one has the authority to force them to resign. That power rests with the voters. In the meantime, they are pushing forward, thinking that as time passes the furor will fade.
It’s not an absolute that legislators will push for impeachment of both men, but even if they did, it is a slow, contentious process, the finale being a trial before the Senate. A better path is S. 17, pushed by St. Albans City Representative Michael McCarthy, which starts the process of amending the Constitution so that the Legislature has a way to address such wrongdoings. That, too, is a long process.
What is discouraging is that both men have refused to step down, contending the behavior was justified in the case of Mr. Grismore, and nothing out of the ordinary, in the case of Mr. Lavoie. [Just for the sake of irony, Mr. Lavoie has asked Mr. Grismore to resign and Mr. Grismore has returned the favor.]
Talk about being tied for last.
We have addressed Mr. Grismore’s case before and his transgression is something that is wending its way through the legal process because it’s criminal in nature. Mr. Lavoie’s issues are not criminal but behavioral, the sort of behavior that would cost him his job in almost any other workplace setting.
Mr. Lavoie admits to much of what is being alleged. His defense is that he is the same person today that he has been for much of his working life. People did not complain then, why is it an issue today, he asks?
But the allegations Mr. Lavoie admits to are not the stuff of today’s “woke” culture. His “life long behavior” would have been considered unacceptable the first day of Mr. Lavoi’s first job, decades ago, just as they are unacceptble today.
• It’s never been okay to call a woman in the office a “whore.”
• It’s never been okay to grab a woman around the ribs suggesting she’s fat and should refrain from eating.
• It’s never been okay to pick up a picture of a woman’s boyfriend and wipe it “on his backside.”
• It’s never been okay to reference two women as “the Double D’s.”
• It’s never been okay to refer to Native Americans as “woo woo Indians.”
• It’s never been okay to make derogatory comments about people with disabilities.
• It’s never been okay to pull on a woman’s badge [attached to a lanyard around her neck] have the badge break, and then stuff the badge down the top of the woman’s dress.
There’s more. The point is that Mr. Lavoie’s behavior is, and was, wildly inappropriate. His behavior would have been considered wildly inappropriate a half century ago. What is stupefying is that Mr. Lavoie has lasted in the workplace as long as he has. [He is fortunate the woman who had her badge stuffed down the top of her dress didn’t prematurely end his tenure.]
Mr. Lavoie says he regrets that his actions might have upset his victims, as if the thought was foreign to him, which is equally concerning. How can a public official be so out of touch with what is and what has been acceptable workplace behavior?
Mr. Lavoie and Mr. Grismore deny their guilt and say they will not step down, which is becoming the fashionable thing to do. [We have a former president who still screams about the 2020 election being stolen from him.] But if both men are put through the Legislature’s impeachment process, the attention to their stories will be as intense as it is unyielding. It seems a safe bet their political futures are in jeopardy.
The Legislature is correct to push the issue and, in the process, bring light to what is and isn’t acceptable behavior in the workplace. It would be best for all considered if the two men would step down from their jobs. If not, then voters will surely remember their behaviors, the accompanying stories, and their refusals to accept responsibility for their actions .
By Emerson Lynn
