In an op-ed on the opposing page, Vermont’s Attorney General Charity Clark explains why she has decided to sue Monsanto for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of the PCBs found in Vermont’s schools. She says she is in the fight for the “long haul.”
She will need to be, as will the 92 Vermont school districts that have also filed suit against the multi-billion dollar agrochemical company. The odds of winning against Monsanto are slim. Any payout will be years away. In other words, no one should be holding their breath, waiting for the money to come rolling in to get rid of the PCBs.
This is a Vermont-created problem, and it will most likely require a Vermont-created answer.
In Ms. Clark’s op-ed she writes that she is “proud that Vermont is the first state in the country to stand up a statewide school testing program.” That begs some explanation: Ver- mont is in the position it is in because the state established a level for PCBs that was many-fold lower than the PCB level set by the Environmental Protection Agency. We are also the only state in the nation with a PCB testing program for schools. A key reason Monsanto claims Vermont’s case has “no merit” is that we’ve created a standard that the EPA and all other states don’t find compelling.
We’re out there by ourselves. This may be appealing to Ms. Clark and to the lawyers representing Vermont’s school; after all, who doesn’t appreciate the David vs Goliath specter. But it should not be viewed with any degree of hope, nor should it be a substitute for a strategy as to how Vermont plans to handle what could become a problem costing north of a hundred million dollars.
The state, with the Legislature’s approval, is in the midst of testing all Vermont’s 300-plus schools. Of the 50 tested, 14 have PCB levels that exceed our standards. That’s just shy of 30 percent. If that percentage holds, we will have 90 schools with a problem. Even if it were half that, dealing with 45 schools that need remediation could be as disruptive as it is expensive.
So, what’s the plan beyond hoping for an Erin Brockovich-like victory against Monsanto?
There isn’t one.
So, what happens to a school like North Country Union High School, which has over 100 rooms that exceed state PCB levels? The school has a higher percentage of rooms that exceeded state standards than Bur- lington High School, which is being torn down and will be replaced by a $190 million facility. Obviously, a hand-full of schools with problems similar to Burlington’s would cause major disruptions and would be enormously expensive.
How is this being handled?
It isn’t, at least not yet.
Today, such remediation efforts are paid for through the Education Fund, which is something borne by Vermonters who pay their property taxes. We rank among the nation’s highest when it comes to the cost of our schools and the property taxes that support them. But those dollars are intended for what happens in the classroom. If remediation for PCB levels in a third of our schools is necessary, the impact on the state’s property tax rates would be considerable.
As is typical of humans, if the taxpayers are not given an answer, they will assume the worst. That includes students and their parents who may be unaware of the state’s role in devising PCB standards and are concerned about a school’s safety. It would be easy for a school’s PCB levels to be overplayed into an out-of- control public safety concern.
This is a state issue, specifically the governor’s office, and the legislative leadership. It should be answered by both. Ms. Clark’s good intentions notwithstanding, any thought that Monsanto will open its pocketbooks - forced or not - to pay for our problems anytime soon is pure fantasy.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.