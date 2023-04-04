When the Vermont House passed its paid family-leave bill two weeks ago supporters declared it would be the nation’s most generous paid leave plan, if signed into law. The question is why topping all other states is an objective. Legislative action would be more defensible if our per capita income ranked at the top. But it doesn’t. It might be more palatable if our costs were at bargain basement levels. Again, they are not. So, why do our legislators feel the need to pass legislation that exceeds the offerings of all other states, as if it is a badge of honor to outspend everyone else?
It’s an open question, one of many that will be at the center of the session’s last six weeks before adjournment. And the paid leave bill is only part of an $8.5 billion budget the House passed last week, a budget that is 12 percent higher than what Gov. Phil Scott proposed in January.
It’s like observing a Sunday buffet. The governor offered the Legislature a budget he felt met the state’s needs. The House took the governor’s plate and, committee by committee, added to it one helping after another. Hence, if the budget passed by the House ultimately prevails, the price at the buffet’s checkout will be alarmingly high.
The Senate has been a bit more responsible with its appetite. Its version of paid family leave is modest compared to the House’s version. The Senate also seems to be placing a higher priority on being fiscally responsible. But six weeks is a long time in the world of budget-making.
The governor has sounded the alarm. He addressed the potential of the state facing a half-billion dollars in “new taxes, fees and penalties” if the Legislature passes a budget that includes new programs like child care, paid leave and the affordable heating act.
The governor also has strong concerns about how the Legislature is addressing the state’s most pressing issue, which is a lack of housing, affordable and otherwise. The Senate began with what was called the “grand bargain,” a bill that rejiggered local zoning rules but also reduced the regulatory impact of the state’s Act 250 process. That version has since fallen apart, with local zoning changes still in place, but with the proposed reforms to Act 250 rejected. If the Senate’s stripped version of the housing bill prevails, our housing needs will remain unmet. The Legislature will have failed. In fact, we will be yet another year behind with no reason to expect any meaningful progress.
Talk about discouraging.
The governor’s lament this session differs from years past. Before, having a veto sustained was within his reach. This session it’s not. The Democrats have a supermajority, meaning they could lose a couple of votes and still override any gubernatorial veto.
It’s that sense of power, combined with years of being denied, that has the Democrats pushing the accelerator, knowing the governor doesn’t have the braking power to deny them. But it goes deeper than that. There is so little in-depth reporting on the budget and the implications of what is proposed that the public doesn’t have enough information to warrant its involvement. Most people don’t know there is a problem. The governor is a one-person show, and the Democrats know it, which is what invites their overreach.
The Legislature has also experienced an historically large turnover, not only of members, but of committee chairs in the November election. It was unknown how these new members would respond and whether Democrats would add to their more liberal ranks or whether there would be an added breath of life among the moderates. We won’t know until the session’s end, but if today’s status is any indication, Vermonters can expect their costs to rise and for challenges like housing to remain unaddressed.
That’s also the easy way politically. It’s popular, and not much of a trick, to brag about being generous with the taxpayers’ dollars. It’s less popular and infinitely more difficult to fix a problem, like housing, our schools, a beleaguered health care system, or even a sane way to deal with climate change.
The wish is that the Democrats would reorient themselves around their moderates and focus more on reasonable budgets and problem solving rather than outspending other states.
By Emerson Lynn
