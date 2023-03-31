When teachers retired, it used to be relatively easy to replace them. Teaching was a chosen profession, and the ranks of would-be teachers were plentiful enough to replace those leaving the classroom. New teachers were also pouring into the profession with new and better ideas about how to teach. Vermont, with its reputation as a state that prized education above all else, was the beneficiary of this focus. As a state we had one of the best educational systems in the nation.
That distinction no longer applies. We have lost a step, or three, in the past decade. Teachers are leaving the profession in numbers that frighten our principals and superintendents [roughly double the number of past years]. It’s increasingly difficult to replace those who leave because the pool of applicants has dwindled, and, in Vermont’s case, housing that is affordable, is spare, to non-existent.
That is part of the problem, but only part.
Teachers are leaving the profession in higher numbers for two key reasons: First, they can make more money in the private sector; second, is the profound level of stress they are experiencing in the classroom.
Both issues need to be addressed if Vermont is to have any chance of regaining its reputation for educational excellence. That cannot happen school by school. Not from the outset. It can only happen if the state can find the leadership necessary to inform Vermonters as to what the challenges are and how are they to be met.
That leadership will need to be different and far more creative than anything we have had in place. [Dan French, the present Agency of Education Secretary, announced recently he would be leaving for a position at the Council of Chief State School Officers next month. Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey will serve as the interim secretary.] The hope is that the Scott administration will recognize the imperative to adjust its hiring specs to accommodate today’s needs. The circumstances facing a new AOE secretary are far different than the ones in place when Mr. French assumed the position more than four years ago.
The pandemic changed the educational picture in our schools. Teachers are dealing with learning and mental health issues at a level they could not have imagined before Covid sent our students into two years of almost complete isolation. The level of dysfunction is profound. Students’ social skills have been set back several years. The recovery will be years in the making.
The mental health issues, and the behavioral challenges they produce cannot be brushed aside as something made up, or exaggerated, or something our teachers should accept as just part of the job. Good teachers share in both the triumphs and tragedies that befall their students. When their students struggle, they struggle along side them. When these struggles become overwhelming and when they interfere with their students’ ability to learn, teachers seek refuge of their own, which means examining their choices for a different profession, one with far less stress. That is a reaction that should be understandable to anyone, since it’s a reaction that would be common to us all.
The mental and behavioral challenges are daunting enough. Then, there is the quickly moving specter of artificial intelligence which will almost certainly change the expectations of what is taught in the classroom and how that matches with tomorrow’s marketplace. There is also the challenge of dealing with the mundane, like how schools deal with social media, vaping, drugs, etc.
Vermont has never seen disruptive forces of this magnitude. And while they are not specific to Vermont, we also have a lot to lose if it’s not addressed. More than most states. We’ve built our reputation on educational excellence. It’s slipping away from us. If that is not a cry for leadership and a seismic shift in how we deal with our schools, and how we support our teachers, it is hard to imagine what is.
By Emerson Lynn
