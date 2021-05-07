The Vermont Creative Network [VCN] this week released its action plan for the state’s arts sector, an organized effort to take advantage of the stimulus money that is available, and one that intends to explain to Vermonters how crucial the arts are to the state’s economic future.
The plan leads with the damage. The authors note that Vermont lost an estimated 8,090 jobs in the “creative industry” which cost the state an estimated $216 million in lost revenue. “The arts and cultural industries alone contributed $1.1 billion of total market value to the Vermont economy, ranking third behind only after retail at $2.5 billion and construction at $1.1 billion.”
The VCN report also referenced the $2.7 billion in federal aid that is coming to Vermont … “an investment with the potential to thoroughly reshape the future of our state and communities. It will take inspired thinking to design programs and projects that align with Vermont’s values and leverage greater outcomes, and the creative sector is positioned to lead that transition.”
The average Vermonter can be excused for being a bit puzzled about the creative economy, or the arts, being such a dominant force. Third in size, only behind retail and construction? What about health care, which makes up 20 percent of the state’s economy, or higher education? Or tourism, which brings in over $3 billion annually?
But the creative economy is actually part of all of the above. We traditionally think of the arts community as being musicians, artists, authors, etc. But the VCN has broadened the definition to include retail photographers, custodians and accountants. They include the line staff that keep our industries operating. Media, publishing and printing are included. And web designers for retail businesses. Post secondary English teachers are listed. And maple syrup makers. They include museums, free lancers, prep cooks and K-12 music teachers. Artesian beer makers. Cheese makers. A significant portion of the tourism industry is included. The VCN report puts the employment tally at 41,000 jobs, which is probably conservative. The report also notes that of the people surveyed, 72 percent make $30,000 or less annually… “and most would like to increase that income.” No surprise there.
And the VCN’s mission? “A strong creative sector means thriving creative people, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations. We must dismantle inequitable systems, increase access to resources, and promote a diverse creative sector that includes underrepresented groups like people of color, indigenous people, LGBTQIA2S+, new Americans, migrant workers, and people with disabilities.”
The report is about as politically correct as anything you will read. Kudos for paying attention to the details.
The report also produces an “Arts Vibrancy Map” which shows that as a state Vermont does well. Of our 14 counties eight of them rank in the 90th percentile nationally. The two counties that rated lowest were Franklin and Essex counties. Counties that lack in leisure hotels, lots of restaurants and bars, and extensive recreation opportunities are on the low end. That’s us.
The VCN report makes nine recommendations, none of which identify specific programs that need more funding. Nor does the report make a specific money request, at any level, for any program. As a state, it’s difficult to follow the report and glean any guidance that will make any material difference. There’s no real accountability that could be imposed from an executive or legislative branch perspective.
That, however, doesn’t subtract from the strength of the report. St. Albans, for example, could serve as example as to how the spirit of the report could be employed here to our advantage.
Attracting creative talent falls more to the individual communities than it does the state. We have stimulus money that is looking for a way to be spent. Following the general recommendations of the VCN, that money could be applied in ways that use the creative sector to build up our downtown. Speciality food businesses, for example?
Part of that responsibility would be identifying what we have and what we don’t. It could involve the creation of a local VCN group which could identify opportunities. And, perhaps most important, it could be part of a community-wide effort to identify and then groom the local talent necessary to provide ongoing leadership and to keep the VCN priorities in front of the community, something, that doesn’t fall to city councils, or selectboards.
This exercise would be particularly appropriate for St. Albans, a natural-build out to what’s been accomplished with our revitalization efforts [through the TIF program.] If this model were deployed from community to community, with best practices being shared, it’s not unreasonable to envision the sort of progress the VCN report heralds. But it’s something that needs to start from the bottom up, not the top down.
The best ambassadors of such an initiative will be from our individual communities, places that succeed through experimentation. It must also not be seen as a competition for resources; this isn’t a choice between the creative economy and roads and bridges. Both are of equal value if our communities are to thrive. Both require the creativity required to make Vermont prosperous.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.