It’s being called the “Covid-slide.” It began mid-March when the schools were shut down and teachers and their students were sent home and expected to keep the learning process alive and well remotely.
It didn’t work. According to a story in the Wall Street Journal, the challenges were overwhelming and the research showed that students returning in the fall will have about 70 percent of the reading skills they would normally have and 50 percent of their math skills. That’s the “slide.”
For the majority of students, learning remotely doesn’t match in-class learning, which should surprise absolutely no one. The pandemic struck quickly; teachers could not adapt fast enough to switch from in-school teaching to teaching remotely. Nor could they be expected to. Students — particularly in the younger years — struggled in a unfamiliar system that could not adapt to their individual needs. Researchers also noted that just because students are adept at using their digital devices doesn’t mean they can make the switch from playing video games to using Zoom to listen to a teacher.
The story plays out like one might expect, and like it plays out on many other fronts. The students who have the digital tools and have supportive families out-perform their classmates who don’t have the tools and whose parents are not supportive. It’s a continuation of the divide between the haves and the have-nots.
In Vermont we have between 15 percent and 19 percent of our students without reliable internet connection. How are they suppose to participate on a consistent basis? As any teacher knows, there is also a consistent percentage of the students in a classroom who are there because they have to be and whose success depends on a teacher being able to make that essential one-on-one connection. That relationship doesn’t exist in a remote learning setting. Teachers will tell you a fair number of their students opted not to participate. Teachers lost contact.
It’s also understood we have a solid percentage of students for whom school is the only safe place they have and the only place that feeds them regularly. Take from them their safe place, and their access to proper nutrition, and their social connections, and you have a group of students being left behind, and at risk, and for whom the challenges will only increase.
These challenges go further up the socio-economic ladder than one might expect. Most parents kept their jobs during the pandemic, but worked from home. Doing their jobs and making sure their kids’ homework was completed, and their questions answered, is taxing, to say the least. The older the students, the more problematic it is for a parent to help. [A geometry question? Answer: Kahn Academy look it up.]
The “Covid-slide” took place over roughly 10 weeks. The concern is this slide may extend through the summer and fall. If schools are required to continue with their remote learning formats, the damage done to those students who struggled from March through the beginning of June will be compounded. Even if schools put in place a hybrid system with in-school learning for part of the week and remote learning for the remainder, the students will get less of an education than they would have in their regular settings. That understanding should make a return to in-school teaching the state’s top priority.
Our first responsibility is provide a safe setting for both our teachers and students. That’s a given. But as we approach the fall semester we also need to know that it’s also not safe — in the largest sense of the word — to allow the “Covid-slide” to rob our students of their education.
by Emerson Lynn