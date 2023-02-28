Vermont’s 2.5 percent unemployment rate is at an historic low, it means anyone wanting a job has one. That’s a good thing. Workers have their choice of profession, and a tight job market works to their benefit. They are in a stronger position to negotiate higher wages and better benefits.
But a low unemployment rate also presents challenges, and a key one is playing out in Vermont: It is the inability of the state to staff its Department of Corrections. In today’s world, when the unemployment rate is low, law enforcement, writ large, has become one of the least desirable employment choices. Particularly in our prisons. The jobs are hard, demand long hours, and, let’s be honest, dealing with offenders isn’t everyone’s pick of how they would like to spend their time at work. As many in the profession will attest, the jobs can leave them with a jaded view of the world. It’s dangerous work with dangerous people.
Why would people sign up for a job in corrections when better jobs, with much less stress, better hours, and no threat to their personal safety, are plentiful?
They wouldn’t, and they aren’t.
In testimony before legislators this week, according to Vermont Public, the corrections department has staff turnover rates “as high as 44 percent in recent years.”
If any sizable Vermont business had a turnover rate of 44 percent, it would be viewed as a full-blown crisis. It would be tantamount to going out of business. It would be proof positive the company was in peril, or that how it was being operated was deeply flawed.
But the state’s Department of Corrections isn’t a business and isn’t subject to the same market responses businesses must face. Corrections is part of state government’s public safety pledge.
What happens with the Department of Corrections doesn’t register at the top of the public’s radar. Roads and bridges, yes. Finding places for the homeless to live, yes. And, on and on. But the work life of a corrections officer doesn’t make the grade. We don’t want to know.
This blind spot isn’t new, but it’s impact is particularly serious today. Obviously. It’s hard to hire people to work in corrections when they see their work schedules, or, better yet, see that the people hired don’t stay long. When you have a turnover rate anywhere close to 44 percent, that’s akin to a sign on the front door saying beware before entering.
There are two ways to proceed in the effort to address existing challenges. The first, is to make the job worth the circumstances. That’s not just a money issue. Paying people more doesn’t address the work-life balance if the schedules don’t become reasonable. Would-be employees can find the traditional 9-5 jobs at similar pay levels. But the first step is to make sure correction workers are paid at a commensurate level with their peers. As the pay issues are addressed, then, simultaneously, the focus needs to be placed on acceptable work schedules, etc.
If there is no movement in this direction, if the state cannot find people to work in corrections, even at higher pay levels, then it’s hard to avoid step two, which is to accelerate what we already do: reduce the prison population by sending them to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility located in Tutwiler, Mississippi. It’s a privately owned prison and part of the contract the state has with CoreCivic.
Advocate legislators have long argued that sending our prisoners out of state is cruel, and counter to the mission of rehabilitating prisoners upon release. Many oppose the extension of any contract with CoreCivic, saying the money would be better spent here, not with a company that makes its money in the prison business.
But if the Legislature/Administration doesn’t find a way to deal with the Department of Corrections staffing crisis, they leave no acceptable alternative. There are currently 124 prisoners being housed out-of-state. If they were brought home, where would they be housed? If they were brought home, how many new hires would be needed? At what cost?
It’s one thing for advocates to say what they would like to happen, it’s another to pledge the resources necessary to make it happen. Presently, we’re doing nothing. That can’t last.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.