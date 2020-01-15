Zero percent. That is the percentage increase being proposed for the City of St. Albans’ municipal budget. For a state that wrestles with affordability issues, that’s a standard most Vermont communities would enjoy. It’s also a zero percent increase that’s keeping pace with the seventh year of the city’s renovation.
The trick is how that constancy can be maintained.
There’s an answer. It’s the one percent local option tax that will be before city voters on Town Meeting Day.
The one percent tax is not a levy to be borne by each city taxpayer. It has nothing to do with the property tax, or the income tax, or fees or anything of the like. It’s a one per cent tax on rooms, meals, alcohol and sales within the city limits. It’s exactly the same sort of tax that St. Albans town put in place years ago, much to its benefit.
The city needs to follow the town’s example for the same reason: It’s the most efficient way to generate revenue for a municipality without adding to people’s property tax burden. The local option tax has, and continues to generate north of $800,000 for the town. It would generate between $650,000 to $750,000 in the city.
That’s revenue to the city that would come from anyone outside the city who consumed products or services within the city. People who stay at the Hampton Inn in the city’s downtown? They pay the tax on the room and on any meals or drinks consumed, or any items purchased.
They pay the tax and the city turns around and uses the money to fund services, or special projects like the proposed city/town pool planned for Hard’ack. It’s money the city can use to make recreational programs more affordable. It’s money the city can use to finish the rebuilding of the city’s 13 miles of sidewalks.
It’s money given to us by others to help the city keep its property tax burden under control.
The local option tax proposal is also driven by a sense of equity. When people buy online — think Amazon — the one percent comes back to the municipality in a way that helps maintain our downtown, and, by extension, the merchants and their bricks and mortar edifices.
The projected $650,000 to $750,000 in additional revenue not only would fund the pool and the city’s sidewalks, it would act as a cushion for future needs. Five percent would be devoted to the city’s redevelopment fund and another five percent to the city’s “rainy day” fund.
One of the key advantages to be recognized is that the local option tax is being proposed AFTER the bulk of the city’s renovation projects have been completed, or are in the last stages. This is additional revenue would be something to continue what has begun — our renovation — through things like the proposed $4 million city/town pool and it would be something to keep the downward pressure on people’s property taxes.
It’s not often that we can get other people to help pay for our progress. To have that potential and to be presented a municipal budget with a zero percent increase in funding is pretty sweet.
by Emerson Lynn