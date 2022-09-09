A chorus is beginning to rise in northwestern Vermont about the lack of police officers and the rise in crime and general unruliness experienced so far this year. Early Sunday morn- ing, another murder was recorded in Burlington’s City Hall Park, just a block from Church Street and the state’s biggest bar/restaurant scene.
It’s not Burlington’s problem alone. The city has 42,000 people, but it serves as the food and entertainment hub for a population close to 200,000. That includes all of Chittenden Coun- ty [163,415] and sizable portions of Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille and Addison counties.
So how the public perceives the safety of Burlington has a ripple effect beyond the Queen City itself. Right now, that perception is poor. The level of reported violence, and issues with fire arms in general has the public more than a little con- cerned. It used to be that one felt safe walking the streets of downtown Burlington late at night. That is no longer the case.
The concern is that whatever hap- pens in Burlington then travels to surrounding municipalities. The con- cern is that Vermont’s reputation as being one of the nation’s safest states will be taken down a notch.
This “perception” is an off-shoot of the Burlington City Council’s deci- sion two years ago to cut its police
force by a third. That cut was in response to the George Floyd murder in May, 2020. As misguided as that decision was, the council has since recognized the need to hire more officers, including 18 unarmed posi- tions intended to focus on mental health related calls, etc.
But the damage has been done. The Burlington Police force had a staff of 105 before the council’s 30 percent cut to 72 officers. The council agreed to raise that cap to 87 officers almost a year ago. But today, the force stands at 61 sworn officers. As with many police departments, officers are get- ting out of the profession or retiring at rates not before experienced. And, as with many professions, an unusu- ally tight labor market means it’s harder to find good candidates.
Regardless, Burlington cannot manage with only 61 officers.
The Burlington City Council did agree to a 20 percent pay increase over the next three years, along with signing bonuses and a “$1 million rebuilding plan.” The challenge is again that issue of perception. The council has yet to convince the public, and its police force, that it considers its public safety issues as seriously as the public does. Until that happens Burlington may struggle to fill its ranks and it may be forced to con- tinue asking the Vermont State Police to back up their meager numbers.
It may also be time to consider alternatives. Brian Searles, former City Manager of St. Albans, former police chief of South Burlington and and director of the Burlington Air- port, recently made the suggestion to consolidate Chittenden County’s police departments into a single dis- trict, something proposed by Sen. Patrick Leahy when he was Chit- tenden County’s State’s Attorney in 1970.
Instead of suffering through the bureaucracy of 10 separate police departments in Chittenden County perhaps it makes sense to explore the advantages of consolidation, particu- larly when it comes to attracting new officers. [For perspective, the New York City Police Department - with
36,000 officers - is responsible for policing a population of 8.5 million.]
That same thought of consolida- tion could apply to other Vermont municipalities - where possible - and with other agencies. It still makes sense, for example, to twin the St. Albans City police force with the sheriff’s department when providing police coverage to St. Albans City and Town [where most of the public safe- ty issues in Franklin County happen.] There might be room to coordinate with Swanton, eight miles up Route 7.
All options aside, what remains, is the need to address the public safety concerns that have Vermonters won- dering what happened to their bucol- ic cities and towns.
By Emerson Lynn
