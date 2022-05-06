In February of 1997, the Vermont Supreme Court struck down the state’s educational funding system as unconstitutional because the money generated was not available to all students on equal terms. The Legislature responded with Act 60 and then followed with Act 68.
Today, a quarter-century later, we continue to struggle with the same equity issues. The Legislature is on the verge of passing legislation that would shift dollars from wealthier school districts to poorer ones to address equity issues around poverty and English learning students.
It is a significant shift in resources and one that will have consequences. Locally, for example, under the proposed legislation the taxpayers of Georgia will need to raise their property tax rate 12 percent to keep school spending at current levels. Voters in Fairfax will need to raise theirs by 10 percent. Residents of Maple Run School district will be asked to raise their taxes by two percent. Conversely, the new funding formula allows the Richford/Enosburg school district to draw down an extra 10 percent more than it currently receives at the same tax rate.
How did this come about?
In 2019 a study by researchers from the University of Vermont and Rutgers showed the current funding formula underestimated the cost of educating students in poverty, students in small schools, and students who were learning English.
The study caught the attention of those districts most keenly affected. They gathered their resources and put together one of the most effective political campaigns in recent memory. Opposition was minimal; the cause became a “moral” consideration, a need to fix glaring inequities, not unlike the Brigham decision that brought about Act 60.
Should the legislation be signed into law there is a modest transition period. Districts that would receive more money get that money in year one. Districts that have to pay more would pay no more than five percent in any one year, up until 2025 when the full effect of the increase would be in effect. The proposed legislation would also require constant recalibration and review to ensure that the intent was being met.
The weights themselves are straightforward. The proposed legislation states that a student in poverty costs twice what it costs to educate students who are not. Students learning English cost 2.5 times what English-speaking students cost. The new funding formula would meet those needs; hence the Richford/Enosburg school district receives the county’s largest increase in funding because that is where poverty is deepest. Statewide, Westfield, a small school district in Orleans County gets a 35 percent increase [with no increase in the tax rate], and the Winooski school district gets 26 percent. That’s on the “bonus” end. Meanwhile, the taxpayers in the Pittsfield school district will need to raise their yield by 26 percent and the Norwich district will need to go up by 22 percent. The Champlain Valley School District needs to go up by 16 percent. If they choose not to, then the school budgets for those districts would decline proportionately.
No matter how the proposed legislation is dissected, it represents a significant change in the way we distribute the money for our schools. As for it being a “moral” cause, that’s only accurate if it is sustainable. A moral case can be made for the minimum wage to be $25 an hour, but if businesses can’t get the customer to pay for the increase in labor costs, then the business closes and the employees are without jobs. That's hardly "moral."
In other words, what if the taxpayers in the school districts that are being asked to spend more just to keep level their budgets decide not to? If the voters of Norwich, for example, object to the thought of a 22 percent increase just to level fund their schools, then how does that affect the quality of education being offered in Norwich? The same question can be asked of Georgia and Fairfax.
There are things to like about the change in funding. In Orleans County, for example, all 13 school districts would see significant increases in funding, with no increase in their tax rate. It’s one of Vermont’s most rural counties. All the towns are small and income levels are low. Should the proposed legislation become law it will be interesting to see if better-funded school systems contribute to stronger rates of growth.
But most important, this legislation should come with an abundance of caution and oversight. Several things bear keeping in mind: first, the Children’s Defense Fund shows Vermont has one of the lowest rates of childhood poverty in the nation, second, we have one of the lowest percentages of English language learners, and third, Vermont spends more per student than any state in the nation except New York. We spend more than $23,000 per student and we have the second-lowest teacher-pupil ratio in the nation, just behind New Hampshire.
Here is the rub: in terms of academic outcomes we do moderately well, but we are behind states like New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, and Colorado, depending on the studies you select.
If we spent the same on each student that New Hampshire spent, we would spend $300 million less each year. If we spent what Colorado spends, we would spend $800 million less. We understand it is difficult to have apples-to-apples comparisons. But do we work to find any comparisons, anything we could point to that would give us confidence that the path we are on works?
Which brings us back to the proposed legislation that almost no one outside Montpelier understands. Where is the accountability, where is the control? How will we know if this works and how long will that take? If you take from one school district and give to another both the winner and the loser have to be accountable. Are they?
By Emerson Lynn
