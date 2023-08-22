It’s one of those stories that stirs angst. Or at least used to. It was reported last week that only 18 percent of the freshmen enrolled at the University of Vermont are Vermonters. The remaining 82 percent are, you guessed it, flat-landers. We are reminded that 20 years ago almost a third of the freshman class were Vermonters. The figures are supposed to upset us, leading us to believe the school is pushing Vermonters aside, preferring the higher-paying tuition students from elsewhere. Tucked inside the news is a sense of decline.
Except, in truth, it’s not. As a school, UVM is doing quite well. The university’s application pool is robust. The school has managed to get an additional $10 million in a baseline appropriation from the Legislature. Its reputation as a research university is soaring. And the university’s decision to freeze tuition for the past five years has earned it the appreciation not only of Vermonters but of anyone applying. [By the way, forty-four percent of the Vermonters attending UVM do so tuition-free.]
The decline that is real is the fact that only six percent of the application pool was from Vermont. But that’s not the school’s problem, that’s Vermont’s problem. We have the lowest fertility rate in the country, and, as a consequence, we now have almost 30,000 fewer students in our schools than we had two-to-three decades ago.
You can’t teach students you don’t have.
The same week this story was reported there was a story posted by Vermont Public about a statewide tour launched by the Vermont Futures Project. The group, aligned with the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, has the goal of increasing the state’s population by more than 150,000 over the next decade. [Good luck with that.]
Kevin Chu, the group’s executive director, was quoted saying: “Our analysis shows that we need an additional 13,500 new people entering the workforce each year. The Department of Labor projects about 14,800 retirements per year through the end of this decade alone, and our supply of young talent entering the workforce is nowhere close to offsetting those exits. There are only about 5,300 12th-grade students across the entire state of Vermont during the last school year.”
The two stories are part of the same mission, which is to bring people to Vermont and to do so in a way that produces the biggest benefit. That also means identifying and then addressing the obstacles.
Out-of-state enrollments are one of the easiest, cheapest, and most predictable ways to build our population. Almost a third of all out-of-state UVM students elect to remain in Vermont after graduation. So, they pay out-of-state tuition, which helps subsidize in-state students, and they stay, get jobs, start families, and eventually pay taxes.
And yet, if the Burlington City Council had its way, it would elect to cap the school’s student population. The councilors don’t like the fact that students compete with other Chittenden County folk for places to live.
UVM has stepped up and announced recent initiatives to build housing on or near its campus, which will help. But if the Vermont Futures Project wants a worthy goal it should focus on changing the attitudes of Burlington’s elected leaders. Given the state’s demographic challenges, it should be obvious that increased housing [and that means building up more than out] is central to the challenge. Mr. Chu notes that the state needs some 350,000 non-seasonal units over the next decade to meet the state’s growth needs.
How is that to be accomplished without Chittenden County changing its attitude toward UVM and new housing standards? And if Chittenden County doesn’t adapt, then how can the Vermont Futures Project come close to its objective?
It can’t. That’s what should cause the angst. That’s the obstacle we should be addressing.
By Emerson Lynn
