Today, Vermont’s schools are open to its students for the first time since March. The schedules vary from school to school, with most offering two days in class and three remote. The objective is to provide for the best education in the safest environment possible; the common denominator hope is that it goes well.
If any state can pull it off, it should be Vermont. We are the nation’s safest state with the fewest number of Covid-19 cases. Even the University of Vermont is reporting less than one percent of its returning 12,000 students with the virus, which is remarkable given the results of other colleges.
There will be bumps along the way as schools reopen and students seek a return to quasi-normalcy. Some schools will be better prepared than others [primarily a refection of resources.] And, being mortals, poor choices will be made by some that result in an outbreak. That said, at least the state is pushing forward, choosing to see how things can be accomplished rather than to dwell on how they can’t, understanding the consequence of last spring’s purely remote option.
It’s easy, and politically convenient to target those responsible for putting the school-opening plans together, which is what the Vermont NEA and gubernatorial candidate David Zuckerman have done. There’s no political downside; if things turn out satisfactorily no one pays much attention and if they don’t they can say we told you so. That’s not leadership; but it’s also no surprise.
The Vt. NEA gave the state’s “reopening readiness” a score of a D-plus. Yet, the report was made public only days before today’s opening. It did not say how many of the 13,000 educators voted [the totals were given in percentages.] It did not say which schools were prepared and which were not. It made no recommendations. There was simply a blind reference to the obvious fact that: “No student, parents or school employee should have to put their safety at risk.”
Until what? Until there is zero risk?
It’s also not true the teachers’ union was neglected when the state set up the necessary protocols. Individual schools districts collaborated with one another, which included school administrators, teachers and support staff. The regulatory guidance imposed by the state is not optional; if teachers, administrators or anyone else can show why a school is not safe, they are to contact either the state Department of Health or the Agency of Education.
It’s a safe bet most teachers are as anxious to return to in-class learning as the students and their parents; politics is not a large part of their lives. Teaching is. They are also the ones articulating the need to have their students back in the classroom knowing the many downsides of having their students socially isolated and losing out on their educational progress.
There will be two key challenges that do need to be addressed: the first is adequate child care for teachers and parents who have to adjust to the hybrid model; the second is having enough substitutes.
But these are issues we need to address collectively and without political pretense. At least our students are back in school [part time] with the hope that things go well and that each month allows us to return closer to a normal educational routine.
by Emerson Lynn