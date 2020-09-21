The Vermont House last Thursday overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of H.688, the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act. The Senate will follow suit this week. Anyone who expected a different outcome has not been paying attention to the issue, or acknowledging the public’s growing support for action on climate change.
For people who see [and seek] progress in unlikely circumstances, it’s the predictability of what’s transpired that shows the opportunity that has been put in the lap of Gov. Phil Scott.
Mr. Scott, as expected, vetoed the bill and he did so saying he was opposed to a bill that would allow citizens to sue the state if adequate progress to reduce emissions was not made. He worries about separation of powers with the creation of a 23-person climate council. And he doesn’t see the spending being as efficient as it would be with specific targets.
What the legislation does is to require the 23-person council to come up with a rigorous plan to reduce emissions to set standards. The council is to be headed up by the governor’s secretary of administration. The administration, through the Agency of Natural Resources, is to put in place the rules needed to reach the objectives when the council concludes its work.
There are problems with the bill, king among them is the fact that the Legislature has not appropriated sufficient resources to do the prodigious amount of work required.
But, in the grand scheme of things, that’s minor in comparison to the opportunity it offers the Scott administration, and, by extension, all Vermonters. The legislation requires the administration to be involved, to direct the process, and to come up with the rules necessary to implement what has to be considered the issue of our time. Republicans have the opportunity to get on the right side of history and to do it responsibly. Instead of being always reactive, they have the opportunity to be constructively engaged on an issue certain to increase in intensity and interest. Heretofore, Republicans have boxed themselves in, framed by arguments that amount to little else other than being opposed to whatever is proposed.
This is their chance to lead and to be constructive. Mr. Scott’s has the deserved reputation as someone who pays more attention to progress than politics. He is as bipartisan a governor as we have had in recent memory. What he should say is that this is not a bill he supports but that he has been given the responsibility to take it through to completion and that he intends to do so to the very best of his capabilities. From that point forward, the initiative is his.
Vermont has the chance to ride this bipartisan effort to a laudable outcome. Should Joe Biden win the presidency, there might even be the money necessary to truly move Vermont to the forefront of the battle to fight climate change. It’s important for us to remember that while reducing emissions is the central objective, there are collateral benefits as well. States that lead on the climate change front could also be the states that attract new growth, growth reflected in population as well as the technology and economic growth the climate battle spurs.
The governor is being given a chance to lead on the issue of our time. He and his party should recognize it for the opportunity it is. To succeed requires the collaboration and cooperation of us all. Starting at the top.
by Emerson Lynn