When the public is asked to rank what’s most important to them the top tier responses are almost always the same; Vermonters are most anxious about having a good job and an economy that keeps producing them.
The people who lead, politicians or otherwise, respond by giving people what they want. The result — in the example of jobs — is a workforce development effort that has wormed its way into every corner of the public and private sector. To the point where we have no idea who is doing what for whom and how much is being spent.
When put in the form of a diagram it was aptly described by Franklin County State Senator Randy Brock as a “Rube Goldberg diagram.” The description was part of a Vt. Digger story on the lack of accountability when it comes to gauging the effectiveness of workforce development programs. Mr. Brock, the state’s former auditor, sits on the Senate Economic Development Committee and has an interest in such curiosities.
It’s hardly news that there are workforce development programs at every level of state government and that many government agencies and departments have their own. The suggestion, simply, is that it might be beneficial if they would coordinate their programs, talk to one another, eliminate duplication, and, in general, try to come across as a group with a unified objective.
Dare we dream.
But this isn’t a workforce development story. It’s a story about how government works. It’s a story about how non-profits work. It’s a story about how lobbyists work. It’s a story about how advocates work. And it’s a story about how they all weave themselves into the fabric of our everyday governmental lives.
The workforce development story can be replicated with affordable housing, land conservation, health, food, energy, education, etc. One of the most revealing exercises is to look at the members of boards in the non-profit sector, aligned in the same cause. What you would find — in many instances — is that different boards have the some of the same members. It’s a purposeful cross pollination. And it’s effective. Politics is a game of numbers, the more people legislators hear from the more inclined they are to satisfy the request. From the boards’ perspective it’s “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.” It’s how to protect the cause.
When patched together the result isn’t just Mr. Brock’s Rube Goldberg image, it’s a massive, interconnected, multi-layered web. No one designed it this way, it’s something that has evolved out of self-protection. Over decades upon decades.
Figuring it out is akin to negotiating a maze, you’re never sure where it will lead, or what you may discover. What drives you forward is either need or curiosity. Or both.
And it’s both that should prompt legislators to think about the interconnections of all these various programs. The need part reflects the search for efficiency, which translates into potentially less money being spent to accomplish the same goals. The curiosity part is equally, if not more important. Learning why something happens is what opens the process to critical thinking, it’s what frees the imagination, allowing new ideas to bubble to the tops of our brains.
Pursuing this would be a tedious process. Like unraveling the last decade’s ball of Christmas lights. But think what Vermont’s “Department of Curiosity” would unveil if we started following each of these strands to their end, asking why along the way.
Rube Goldberg, also a cartoonist, would smile at the thought.
by Emerson Lynn