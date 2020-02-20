According to a VPR-Vermont PBS poll — the first poll of the 2020 political season — Gov. Phil Scott has a commanding leader over either of his two announced challengers, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe. There cannot be anyone with a pulse who is surprised. Some dashed hopes? Maybe. But on the political Richter scale? Not a tremor.
When the governor is matched against Mr. Zuckerman, he posts a 52-29 margin. When he is matched against Ms. Holcombe it’s even wider, with a 55-20 percent margin. Mr. Zuckerman and Ms. Holcombe could combine their numbers, and Mr. Scott would still win.
The race, obviously, is in its early stages, and, as we know, anything can happen. That said, it’s hardly the sort of information Mr. Zuckerman or Ms. Holcombe is broadcasting to would-be supporters. It makes fund-raising tougher than it would be if the numbers showed that Mr. Scott was anywhere close to being vulnerable.
What’s doubly interesting with the VPR - PBS poll numbers is that Mr. Scott is even more popular among Democrats than he is among Republicans. He had a 58 percent approval rating among Democrats and 54 percent among Republicans.
That, of course, excites the extremes of both parties. He doesn’t align with either party’s established orthodoxy, particularly as practiced at the national level. Would Mr. Scott fit in the U.S. Senate, or House with the same support levels on both sides of the political aisle? Decidedly not. The days of political moderates in Washington have long passed.
But moderation — or being able to work with both parties — is most often the preferred path in Vermont. At least in the moment. Which is interesting considering that Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders leads all contenders in the party’s presidential nomination process. If moderation has an opposing force, it’s Mr. Sanders. He’s partisan to the extreme. If Vermonters support Mr. Sanders in overwhelming numbers to be president, which they do, why would they not insist that Vermont be governed by the far left?
There are a variety of reasons but chief among them is the understanding, or the perception, that what happens in Montpelier has a more direct bearing on us than whatever happens in Washington, D.C. Congress has largely been viewed as dysfunctional at the highest levels, blamed for getting little to nothing accomplished. That’s not an entirely accurate portrayal, but it’s one that prevails. What comes out of Montpelier is tied more closely to the health of your bank account.
That’s why Mr. Scott’s relentless push on affordability resonates to the point where Vermont Democrats sing much of the same tune, with, at times, variations in the lyrics. They can’t afford not to. It’s estimated that the ten-year cost of Mr. Sanders’ proposals — all in — would be approximately a mind-bending $97 trillion dollars. Yet, Vermont Democrats have a super majority in the Legislature and they failed to override the governor’s veto of a modest paid leave bill and teeter on the edge of being able to override his veto of a minimum wage bill. Mr. Sanders’ scale of spending, adjusted to Vermont’s scale, would be a non-starter which is why moderate Democrats in Montpelier are often more comfortable with Mr. Scott’s ability to walk on their side of the aisle.
It’s also noted that one reason for Mr. Scott’s popularity is his personal likability. He’s low-key, consistent, pleasant and non-judgmental. [Again, isn’t that almost exactly the opposite of what we have with the president of his party, Mr. Trump, and the person leading the polls on the Democratic side of the ledger?]
As the poll shows, Mr. Scott’s challengers will have a difficult time overcoming his popularity. But isn’t there a lesson here for elected officials in general? Maybe moderation and all the virtues that make a person likable are not lost after all. At least in Vermont.
by Emerson Lynn