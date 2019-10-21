Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is trying to make the case that it’s better to let politicians post whatever they would like rather than to judge the posts’ truthfulness. The people at Twitter are basically in the same camp, allowing almost anything that qualifies as being “newsworthy.”
Both companies are wrong to dismiss concerns for the simple reason that we are losing the battle for the truth. We are quickly reaching the point where we don’t believe one another. About anything. We don’t believe our government. We don’t believe the media. We don’t believe most anything that challenges what we think we know.
It’s hard to imagine anything more threatening to a democracy, or encouraging to authoritarians.
This was not what was imagined when the internet came into existence. Giving people open access to information and the ability to interact with one another on any scale — large or small — was supposed to be a boon to open expression and democratic thought. It was believed to be the Achilles’ heel for dictators who kept their subjects ignorant of the world beyond them. The power was about to flow to the people. Having access to large amounts of data was supposed to arm us with enough information to be pointed in the right direction. On almost any issue. It was supposed to be liberating. It was argued, in the beginning, that the openness would chase the lies out the shadows.
That hasn’t happened. Just the opposite. It’s become your truth versus my truth, a dance on the edges of the political extremes.
And the damage is not something limited to political leaders and their challengers. The damage extends to almost every level; to anything that involves incurring advantage, no matter who it hurts or helps.
Nations are subverting other nations, as Russia managed to do in our 2016 presidential election. There are gangs of international criminals with their intended mischief. Any political, social or economic objective has its detractors and they all have the incentive to use the digital world to buttress their cause, and, in the process, to tear down the cause of others. And we have a president who is a complete stranger to the truth, but whose success only encourages others to do the same.
Mr. Zuckerberg’s first-amendment defense is generally the correct approach; allowing people to say what they would like, when they would like, where they would like works out better than being restrictive on all counts. This is particularly true with politicians. Defining the line between what is acceptable and what isn’t is a losing battle. It’s also critical that no one - right or left — be allowed or encouraged to control political speech.
But that balance requires a correction of the extremes. For example, only after immense pressure did Facebook even make it more difficult for its customers to view the doctored video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who was made to look drunk, when she was not. Why? The company also refuses to take down content that denies the Holocaust. Why?
Facebook has just shy of 2.5 billion users, which means that about every third person on the planet is a user and is exposed to whatever Facebook allows to be posted. The company has, as its motto, the need to “build community and bring the world closer together.” Twitter echoes much of the same.
They need to practice what they preach, which means pulling on their big boy pants and assuming some responsibility beyond their bottom lines.
By Emerson Lynn