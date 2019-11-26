Hard’ack is arguably the largest legal billboard in Vermont, a visual invitation to the mountain itself and to the community that surrounds it. At long last, we are plumbing its potential, realizing it as an amenity — in the largest sense of the word — that distinguishes greater St. Albans as a desirable place to live and work.
It has a long reputation as a local ski hill, one of the very few in New England, and one that has been recently improved with snowmaking. Construction of the Greg Brown Lodge is underway at the base of the ski run. Immediately north is the web of cross country running trails that in the past three or four years has become recognized as among the best in the state. The University of Vermont uses it as its training ground and it’s home to many of the state’s championship cross country events.
It’s only in recent years that Hard’ack has begun to boast its massive potential and Tuesday St. Albans City and Town officials announced a proposal to build a $5.5 million community pool, a joint community project that will elevate the profile of Hard’ack and provide a crucial amenity. This is the sort of addition that helps us brand ourselves as a vibrant community with a full purpose recreational asset centered in our midst.
It’s also encouraging to see the community pool being proposed as a joint project on behalf of the city and town. Finally, we’re beginning to realize the power of working together, developing ways of making ourselves more attractive and self-sufficient when it comes to recreation.
The proposed pool addresses the continual complaint among the young… there’s nothing to do. The pool would be a year-round asset, protected by an inflatable dome for the inclement months of the year - say October through the middle of May. It would be a warm place from which to battle the snowdrifts, and would provide an outlet for exercise and social interaction.
It’s a way to embrace our community health needs from various vantage points.
It’s also important to understand how universal the appeal would be. Large pools, like the one being proposed, cater not only to the young, but to the older among us. Swimming is easier on the joints than many other forms of exercise, and just being in the water and moving about could provide many seniors the exercise they need to maintain their mobility. It’s the ultimate low impact exercise.
Equally important is the fact the pool could provide the social interaction necessary to fend off the isolation experienced by a sizable percentage of the population. This possibility is helped by the inclusion of a public transit bus -the Aqua Van — to get people to the pool and back.
What other option do we offer that provides the opportunity to exercise and to socialize during winter’s seemingly endless onslaught?
Not only does the presence of a pool provide the opportunity to teach a life-saving skill — swimming, there is also evidence that community pools reduce juvenile delinquency rates. That makes sense. If our youth have something to do and a place to go, they have less idle time. It’s an activity that brings diverse groups of the community together, which provides obvious benefits.
Another remarkable aspect of the proposed pool would be its uniqueness. It would be the only year-round community pool in Franklin County. And Chittenden County. In fact, you have to go all the way to Stowe to find a covered year-round community swimming pool.
There is an obvious process that needs to be followed as this project is put before city and town voters on Town Meeting Day. As with any project of this size, it’s an investment in our community that needs to be understood, all questions invited and explained.
As St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith said, it’s our “field of dreams” that is coming to life. When you add Hard’ack and its possibilities to the Collins Perley Sports Center a mile to the south, along the same I-89, it’s a sight that is as extraordinary as it is inviting.
by Emerson Lynn