Proposed language in a bill that has passed the House and is before the Senate would allocate $200,000 for a task force to “study” how we might deal with a half-a-billion dollar backlog in school construction needs.
Wow. This is a new thought? Our schools’ deferred mainteance needs have not been met for almost two decades, our schools are run down, and the Legislature decides it is an issue that needs studying?
Here is a little history: Before 2007, the state, as a matter of policy, agreed to pay schools 30 percent of a project’s approved cost. The state used the capital account to fund the projects, which, year over year, would consume roughly 20 percent of the capital account. In 2007, the Legislature voted to suspend state aid for school construction; it was considered too expensive, yet, no alternative was put in its place.
In 2008, the moratorium was extended a year. In 2009, it was extended again. In 2011, the Agency of Education [AOE] was asked to provide a report on the cost of the on-going moratorium, which fell on deaf ears. In 2013, six years after the moratorium was imposed, the Legislature said it still thought it prudent it be maintained. In 2018, the Legislature kept the moratorium but asked the AOE to “accept applications for planning grants for capital construction that would result in the consolidation of student populations and the closure of at least one building.” No money was appropriated to back the grants.
Here we are, 16 years later, and the moratorium is still in place. But the Legislature is going to give it a good study. Now that’s leadership.
If you think the story can’t get worse, think again, [and, as you do, keep in mind that Vermont received roughly $11 billion in Covid-related money from the feds.]
We have roughly 320 schools in Vermont. Some are in decent shape. Some are okay, but showing wear. And some are falling apart. We should have allocated money annually to prevent schools from falling into the “dire” category. We did not.
But even if the Legislature surprised us and came up with a state aid for construction plan, with an appropriate calendar, and funding, the work could quickly become irrelevant. There is the potential that within the next 12-to-18 months a sizable percentage of our schools could be put in a single “emergency grouping” which, ostensibly, could not only obligate the state to billions of dollars in unanticpated costs, but cause the dislocation of tens of thousands of our students. [For the second time.]
How?
It is the PCB testing issue that continues to terrify our schools . When Burlington High School was shut down after discovering several of its rooms exceeded state PCB levels, all Vermont’s schools fell under that same cloud of doubt. If BHS was riddled with PCBs and not safe to inhabit, then how many other schools would fail? That question prompted the Legislature to require all 320 schools to be tested by 2025.
What we have learned since, is that Vermont’s PCB standards were 4,000 percent stricter than the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency - 15 nanograms per cubic meter for Vermont versus 600 for the EPA. Vermont’s standards could have been half EPA’s standard and Burlington would not have had to dislocate its students, rip down an old school and rebuild another. [Keep in mind, we are the only state in the nation that even has a PCB screening program, and all other states feel safe with the EPA threshold. We are out there all by our lonesome.]
Since then, the state has slightly upped its standard to 100 nanograms per cubic meter. Perhaps it realized, belatedly, how ridiculous its original standard was. But Vermont is already experiencing schools in the midst of the testing process that are exceeding the state’s slightly raised standard. Here is the real threat; some of those “failed” test results are coming back from buildings constructed less than 10 years ago, even though PCB’s were outlawed in the 1980s. That means all school-related buildings are potentially affected, not just the older ones as originally thought. That was not anticipated when the testing program began.
The House passed legislation that included a “pause” on PCB testing in schools because House legislators thought it prudent to figure out what they might be looking at if things went south. If a questionable PCB process led to the BHS fiasco - costing $190 million and the dislocation of almost a thousand students for four-plus years - it’s not hard to imagine - with 320 schools to be tested and none of them newly constructed - that a significant percentage would fail to meet the state’s standards. What happens to the schools, and who pays? What happens to the students?
The Senate, in contrast, is ignoring the issue. It refuses to pause the testing. It also refuses to suggest ways the remediation would be funded, should all hell break loose. It’s kicking the can down the legislative road, just as has been done with the moratorium.
School construction projects that qualify for state aid can be put on a calendar, and the renovations can be scheduled, as was practiced before the 2007 moratorium. It’s at least an orderly process, albeit a slow moving one.
But all this potential “orderliness” is tossed out the window if the PCB testing program continues unabated and one school after another shows testing results above state standards. When the state sends a letter that begins: “PCBs have been detected in the indoor air of your school” there is a limited time for a school to respond. Remediation can’t be built into a schedule that stretches out for years, as with state aid for school construction. It begins immediately.
So what is the plan? Under current law all 320 schools will be tested within the next 24 months. If the Senate does not pause the testing and a slew of our schools exceed the state standards, then where are our students to be sent while the repairs are done? What sort of collective costs could we face? Who pays?
Not only do we not know, the Senate is afraid to ask the question. Although we thought it would be difficult to put our $500 million backlog of needed school repairs in a more precarious position, after 16 years with the moratorium, it looks as if we might do exactly that. And the price could be enormous.
by Emerson Lynn
