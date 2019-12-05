The Vermont Health Department has unveiled a new website called “Let’s Talk Cannabis” as the Legislature continues its work on establishing a commercial market for the drug, something expected in the next session. The website is essentially a big, yellow, diamond-shaped warning sign.
It’s not hard to understand why. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that 18.6 percent of Vermonters over the age of 12 used the drug in the past month. That is more than double the national average.
So, yes, it’s easy to see why the state’s health department is concerned. It’s an established fact, for example, that kids who partake are more susceptible to depression/suicide, mental health challenges, and basic cognitive disfunction. Their brains have yet to fully develop and the negative repercussions can be life long. As a state, we’re running a little short on the number of children, it seems propitious to keep the ones we have healthy.
We also know, in advance, that the social and economic costs of pot legalization will outweigh the expected revenue through the expected tax on sales. That is the case with tobacco and alcohol, why would it differ with weed?
It wouldn’t.
Advocates point to the benefit of removing the threat of incarceration by making pot legal, which is a good thing, but we’ve done that already. It’s legal to possess and to grow as much pot as you could ever smoke. And more. You can also “gift” your pot to others. No one goes to jail for possessing weed. And we’ve stepped beyond the argument of prohibition. That’s not an issue in Vermont.
The legalization effort has been defended as a way of ridding ourselves of the black market. But that won’t happen no matter what we do. In the most recent report on Colorado’s experiment, the state has experienced a 73 percent increase in the amount of pot grown illegally on public lands since the state’s law was enacted. In that same five years, organized crime cases have tripled. That happens when a lot of money is involved. It will happen here as well. Any suggestion that jumping into the commercial market will eliminate Vermont’s black market is demonstrably false. Ain’t gonna happen.
Here’s the question that looms: If people are not going to jail for possession, if a commercial market does not rid us of the black market, if Vermonters are allowed to grow enough weed to meet their own “needs”, if medical marijuana is acceptable, if we know, in advance, that there is no real money at the end of the commercial market rainbow, and if we know that our usage rate is double the national average, thus recognizing a high percentage of our youth is at risk, why, then, is it so essential to move into the commercial market, or to move beyond where we are?
Isn’t it odd, to say the least, that we have the state’s health department putting up a web site and launching a social media campaign to warn about the health and public safety consequences of a commercial pot market, as if we have no choice in the matter?
That’s like warning 13-year-olds about underage driving but then shrugging your shoulders, saying, well, if you’re gonna do it anyway, here are the keys, just be safe.
When you know in advance that there are consequences, isn’t it best to be creative and to think of better approaches than simply barging forward? Isn’t this a case where less [where we are], is more [a safer public]?
by Emerson Lynn