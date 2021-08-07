With Vermont being as homogeneous as it is, it’s a mistake to assume that the problems of one community don’t apply to another. To act as a place apart is the surest way to be caught off-guard; it’s a pretense that invites the sort of complacency we often regret. Few issues illustrate the need for that awareness more than public safety and the responsibilities and expectations we assign our police departments to protect us.
So it’s important for Vermont’s municipalities to pay attention to what’s happening with the City of Burlington’s police department and how it’s affecting the community it’s supposed to protect. It’s important not only because our collective safety is in play, it’s important because it reflects how we talk to one another, and how easy it is these days to demonize people we don’t even know.
Seven Days columnist Mark Johnson this week wrote about a survey done by the city’s police union that showed 28 of the 50 officers [out of a total of 74] were looking for a job elsewhere.
Results of the survey were shared and Mr. Johnson quoted one which read: “The job used to be fun and occasionally satisfying but now it’s constantly miserable. Most of that misery is being generated by the city administration/council…the most dishonest group of people I’ve encountered in my entire profession. I’ve given the best years of my life in this job getting kicked, punched and spit on only to be rewarded with a group of people spreading lies and hatred about me and my coworkers to further their misguided ideologies.”
Well, no shades of gray there.
The decline in the relationship began last year when the city council reacted to racial justice protests and voted to cut the police force by 30 percent [through attrition.] The force has gone from 105 officers to 74. Police commissioners expect to lose as few as 10 more officers and as many as 20 over the next 12 months.
That’s a problem, and it’s a problem that extends beyond the voters of Burlington. As the state’s largest municipality, and the area’s largest tourist draw, it’s obviously crucial that the public consider it a safe place to congregate. If the city council can’t figure out how to mend its relationship with its police department then it can only expect to lose more officers, understanding, too, that it will be difficult to recruit new ones.
That’s a costly prospect. Not only does reduced staffing require more overtime, which is expensive, it compounds the problem of low morale and it means the city is not as protected as it would be with a full staff. You can’t fill out all shifts if you don’t have the requisite number of officers.
Fortunately, the City of Burlington was the only municipality in the region to overreact, and, yes, a 30 percent cut in a municipality’s police force is an overreaction. But the conflict hasn’t helped elsewhere. It’s increasingly difficult for municipalities [or law enforcement organizations of any stripe] to find qualified law enforcement candidates. A U.S. Department of Justice report shows a 30 percent drop in the number of applicants, the primary reasons being stress and negative perceptions of the job.
We see the issues right here; the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department had to pull out of Georgia because it didn’t have the resources.
It’s a concern because we’re also living in an increasingly violent world, a place where people are more inclined to act out their differences. We saw this with the Jan. 6th assault on the Capitol. We see this with the multitude of mass shootings. We see this in our reaction to basic differences, whether they are political, social or economic. It happens so frequently that it’s become normal; we’re no longer shocked, no matter the behavior.
When we allow our differences to play out in exaggerated forms then we get exaggerated reactions. When this exaggeration becomes the norm, then restoring any sort of balance becomes problematic.
It’s the job of elected leaders to find this balance, whether it’s in Burlington, or St. Albans or Brattleboro. We all have the same needs, which is to assure that each of us is safe in our homes and in our communities. It’s not a zero-sum game where if one side wins the other side loses, which is part of the issue in Burlington. To get there requires the sort of leadership that recognizes the value of balancing our needs with the available resources. To get there means drawing back from the extremes.
By Emerson Lynn
