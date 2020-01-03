America’s millennials have been tagged with a variety of “self-medicating” challenges including pot and prescription drugs, but, surprisingly, alcohol consumption is not one of them. Millennials, people between the ages of 22-38, are increasingly opting out of the “next day hangover” more common to their elders, which is catching the alcohol industry [and observers] by surprise.
It’s a substantiated trend, not a fad. The alcohol industry has already begun to do what the cigarette companies have done, which is to look for new markets and new products. Many of the companies have developed low and no-alcohol offerings and the products are close knock-offs of the real thing.
According to the experts, the reasons for the decline are, for the most part, purely practical. Millennials have figured out there are better uses of their money than spending $30 on cocktails for two. This is also the generation that is obsessed with self-image; millennials understand their lives are documented online, and they are choosing to be in-control, not out of control.
Then, get this, millennials are also placing a higher priority on their health, their general approach to productivity and work-life balances.
[This is also the same generation that is paying attention to climate change, electric automobiles, avocados, the Keto diet, cold showers, and meditation. Maybe we should be following them instead of them following us.]
Figuring out the millennials’ “problem” has become a fixation for sociologists. Obviously, something is amiss.
Is it that they have left their parents’ cosmopolitans to smoke weed or to raid their parent’s medicine cabinet?
Nope, recreational drug use is also down among this group.
Have they gone the way of web-facilitated sex through an unlimited number of porn sites? Nope, sex among this group is on the decline as well.
There has to be a reason; social scientists are not content to conclude that millennials have learned from their parents’ excesses and that the practical concerns of expense, lack of control and general health have taken hold.
The likelihood is that there is no single reason, but a combination of all of the above. What should be embraced is the trend itself, and to build upon it. Alcohol is a carcinogenic and the more moderate its use, the better off we all are. If millennials are content to drive this train, they should be applauded. They will end up with more cash in their pocket and they will lead healthier lives. If they can model themselves as examples to follow, then both their parents, and their children stand to benefit.
The one caveat to their “better health” sentiment — and it’s a big one — is that although millennials seem to be on the path to better physical health, mental health issues continue to rise; it’s this generation’s most profound challenge.
Part of it, according to sociologists, is the overwhelming sense among millennials that they are being held against a standard that cannot be met, that no matter what they do, it’s not quite enough. The workplace is increasingly competitive. Costs go up faster than the paycheck. They measure themselves against the false images posted on social media by their colleagues. And they are not at all happy with the future that is being handed them by their parents. Uncertainty is the one-word definition of the millennial life, and uncertainty is destabilizing.
What sociologists also note is that the dramatic increase in mental health issues happens to coincide with the explosion in personal cell phone usage, and how that usage has been built into the social media imaging between users. Most of it is built around images that are better than real life is, or has ever been. It creates the perception of perpetual failure among those who use it most — millennials and Gen Zers, those who follow them in the chronological line-up.
Sociologists label the malady as a “perfectionist streak” that leaves them feeling as if no matter what they do it’s less than what they should be able to achieve, or what they perceive others [parents and bosses?] expect of them. It’s a dual-track race with one rail focused on high personal standards and the other on excessively critical self-evaluations. It’s a circumstance that may be accentuated by parents who become more anxious and controlling because they are reacting to what is a more competitive and unsure environment for their children.
As parents we need to make it understood that perfectionism doesn’t exist, nor is it essential to make them feel safe, socially connected and of worth. And that might be worth a drink or two to get across.
by Emerson Lynn