In spite of the 300 tweets since Nov. 3, we all know, even the president himself, that he lost to Joe Biden and that he will be ushered from the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, as a one-term president. So why the protestations? Why not do the honorable thing and concede? Why not tell the vote counters to go home and withdraw all the lawsuits alleging voter fraud?
In a nation as bitterly divided as we are, it’s to our collective advantage to be patient. We should invite all challengers. Georgia is doing a complete recount. Good. Encourage them. The president’s legal team alleges there is a mystery software program that guided votes away from President Trump to Mr. Biden. So, spend the time to track it down. It shouldn’t take long. Let them show us. Fraud was rampant, they say. Where? Show us, we’ll wait.
The prevailing argument is that the president is placing the nation at risk by not conceding and thereby not allowing the Biden team access to the information and the resources they need to put their own team in place.
No argument. In normal times this transfer of power works to the nation’s best interest. But these are not normal times and what’s at risk is the public’s confidence in our electoral process. That’s something that needs mending now and the little bit of time this requires will be forgotten in the near term and it will be our most prized asset when the next election rolls around. Be patient.
The public needs to see that the election was fair. The public needs to be shown that all questions were answered. The nation — and the world — needs to know that our process is intact and that is can be trusted. Will miscues be found? Of course. Will there be enough fraud found that Mr. Trump’s election night declaration of victory is true? Only he believes such, but let’s tally the votes, check the allegations, and follow the process with the lawsuits. This is the only means by which the challengers’ ammunition can be spent, leaving them with nothing but blanks to shoot next time around.
Not only would this put to rest Mr. Trump’s claim that the election was “stolen” it would weaken his standing with many of those who voted for him. People don’t like poor losers. They also begin to wean themselves from people who are so self-obsessed they can’t see any truth other than their own.
As for Mr. Biden, the taunt by Mr. Trump regarding Mr. Biden’s 48 years in public service is showing its advantages. There is not a person in Washington who knows more people, or has a greater familiarity with the system than Mr. Biden. His Vice President elect- Kamala Harris also has extensive experience. Ms. Harris was also chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, so there is little that can be much of a surprise to her from a national security perspective. Mr. Biden, in addition to his extensive contacts in the Senate, was vice president for eight years. His phone calls will be immediately returned by any leader of any nation, and any person of note in this country or beyond. Washington D.C. is a city defined by power and the information that nourishes it, the move away from Mr. Trump and toward Mr. Biden has already begun.
Mr. Biden doesn’t need Mr. Trump’s acquiescence. He has the experience. He has the relationships. He has the support where it’s needed.
What he doesn’t have is an electoral process that has been fully vetted. What he doesn’t have is the trust of about 70 million voters who still follow Mr. Trump’s hysterics. What he does have is the time to gather both. To do otherwise is to allow doubt to poison the nation’s confidence in how we elect leaders. That plays directly into the hands of Mr. Trump.
by Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.